Video of Penguins Chasing Butterfly Goes Viral

YAMAGUCHI, Sep 23 (News On Japan) - A group of Humboldt penguins at Tokuyama Zoo in Yamaguchi Prefecture has captured people's hearts, as they chase a butterfly that had accidentally flown into their pool enclosure.

The playful scene, caught on video by a zookeeper, has since gone viral, showing the penguins as they darted back and forth between land and water in pursuit of the insect.

The zookeeper explained that the penguins' interest in the butterfly is likely due to their instinct to chase fast-moving objects, much like they do in the wild when hunting fish. Though it may seem like a playful interaction, the penguins' behavior reflects their natural hunting tendencies, as they are accustomed to catching fish like horse mackerel and sardines.

