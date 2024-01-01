Twelve Referred to Prosecutors for Alleged Abuse at Kuwana Festival Horse Event

Sep 25 (News On Japan) - Twelve individuals involved in the traditional 'Ageuma Shinji' horse event held last year at Tado Shrine in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, have been referred to prosecutors on allegations of violent behavior toward horses, including forcing them up steep slopes.

The event drew criticism from animal rights groups, especially after a horse with a broken leg was euthanized. The incident led to a criminal complaint being filed by animal welfare organizations.

This year, improvements were made, such as removing the earthen wall, and no injuries were reported to either people or horses.

Source: ANN