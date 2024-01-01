Applications for University Entrance Test in Japan Begin

Sep 26 (News On Japan) - Applications for the university entrance test scheduled for January next year opened on September 25, marking the final year for postal submissions.

Applications for the university entrance test, which will be held on January 18 and 19 next year, can now be submitted via postal mail, with the deadline set for October 7th.

Under the current application system, high schools collect application forms filled out by students and mail them to the exam center. Any necessary corrections are also handled via postal mail.

However, this will be the last year for postal applications. From the university entrance test scheduled for January 2026, online applications will become the standard.

According to the exam center, the move to online submissions will ease the burden on teachers, who currently handle corrections and confirmations. It will also allow students to manage their own registration, corrections, and confirmations individually.

At the same time, the exam center is considering measures to ensure that applicants without access to digital environments are not left unable to take the test.

Details about the online application process will be announced on the website and other platforms after February next year.

Source: TBS