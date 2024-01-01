News On Japan
Education

Applications for University Entrance Test in Japan Begin

Sep 26 (News On Japan) - Applications for the university entrance test scheduled for January next year opened on September 25, marking the final year for postal submissions.

Applications for the university entrance test, which will be held on January 18 and 19 next year, can now be submitted via postal mail, with the deadline set for October 7th.

Under the current application system, high schools collect application forms filled out by students and mail them to the exam center. Any necessary corrections are also handled via postal mail.

However, this will be the last year for postal applications. From the university entrance test scheduled for January 2026, online applications will become the standard.

According to the exam center, the move to online submissions will ease the burden on teachers, who currently handle corrections and confirmations. It will also allow students to manage their own registration, corrections, and confirmations individually.

At the same time, the exam center is considering measures to ensure that applicants without access to digital environments are not left unable to take the test.

Details about the online application process will be announced on the website and other platforms after February next year.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Red Lights for Japan's Police Cars

Japan's National Police Agency is introducing new patrol cars equipped with red lights designed to assist people with hearing impairments, flashing differently depending on whether the vehicle is on an emergency run or a routine patrol.

Over 300 New Geoglyphs Discovered by Yamagata University in Nazca

Yamagata University, which has been conducting research on the Nazca geoglyphs in Peru, announced the discovery of over 300 new geoglyphs, depicting a variety of subjects, including humans and animals.

University of Tokyo Raises Tuition Fees for First Time in 20 Years

The University of Tokyo has officially decided to increase tuition by approximately 110,000 yen for incoming undergraduate students starting next academic year, bringing the total to 642,960 yen.

Death toll rises to 9 in Japan's Ishikawa following heavy rain

Emergency officials say the death toll from record rainfall in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture has risen to nine. (NHK)

Russian military plane intrudes into Japanese airspace, Tokyo lodges protest

A Japanese government spokesperson says a Russian military airplane entered Japanese airspace three times on Monday. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Applications for University Entrance Test in Japan Begin

Applications for the university entrance test scheduled for January next year opened on September 25, marking the final year for postal submissions.

Foreign Students in Osaka Receive Crime Prevention Tips

A crime prevention seminar was held at Kansai University on the 24th to prevent international students from becoming involved in or contributing to crimes.

University of Tokyo Raises Tuition Fees for First Time in 20 Years

The University of Tokyo has officially decided to increase tuition by approximately 110,000 yen for incoming undergraduate students starting next academic year, bringing the total to 642,960 yen.

Ghost of Yōtei - History and Speculation

We finally have our first trailer for the upcoming sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. This time we are traveling to Hokkaido in the newly announced "Ghost of Yōtei"! In this video we dive into some of the history of the setting and get into a bit of speculation.

How to Celebrate Your Anniversary Creatively Without Spending a Fortune

Celebrating an anniversary is a special way to honor your relationship and reminisce about the moments you've shared.

Must-Have Apps That Help Couples Stay Connected and Engaged

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected with your partner can be challenging.

Rebuilding Your Life: Overcoming the Aftermath of a Serious Car Accident Injury

Suffering a severe injury from a car accident can have long-lasting implications on an individual's life, altering their everyday normalcy in profound ways.

How to Plan a Surprise Getaway That Will Delight Your Partner

Imagine whisking your partner away on a surprise getaway that they'll cherish forever. As you plan this delightful escape, consider what destinations truly resonate with their dreams and preferences.