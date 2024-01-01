Runaway Akita Dog Captured After 40-Minute Chase

GUNMA, Sep 30 (News On Japan) - A large dog was caught on camera running down a road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, with police officers wielding nets in hot pusuit.

Several police officers were dispatched on September 25th to search for the dog following reports, from residents stating, "It looks like a neighbor's dog has escaped."

The runaway dog was identified as an Akita, known for its generally gentle nature but also for being wary of strangers. Due to this, the normally quiet residential area was thrown into a temporary state of commotion.

"It’s scary, you know," one local resident remarked. "The dog ran from the south side to the north."

Around 15 minutes into the news crew’s coverage, there was movement at the scene. The Akita was finally spotted.

Despite the police officers' desperate chase, the dog slipped away, evading capture once again.

Unwilling to give up, the officers continued their search, relying on further eyewitness reports from residents. Soon enough, they spotted the Akita hiding between two parked cars.

As the standoff appeared to drag on, the situation took a sudden turn when the dog was finally captured.

After roughly 40 minutes of the tense pursuit, the Akita was safely apprehended. When the owner arrived, the dog showed signs of affection.

But why did the dog escape in the first place?

When asked, the owner explained, "I’m really sorry. It seems the clasp on its collar came loose. It was early in the morning, so I didn’t notice right away."

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in this incident.

