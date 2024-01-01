Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

TOKYO, Oct 01 (News On Japan) - A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

The assailants threatened her, demanding money, and fled after the attack. The woman reported seeing four to five men in total.

After the suspects left, she managed to free herself and sought help from a newspaper delivery person. The eyewitness described her as covered in bruises, with a severe injury above her left eye. Former police investigator Narisou Sasaki suggested that the crime's method resembles tactics used in organized robbery cases linked to illegal part-time jobs, indicating the involvement of amateur perpetrators directed by a mastermind. The suspects remain at large.

Source: ANN