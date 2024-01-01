News On Japan
Society

Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

TOKYO, Oct 01 (News On Japan) - A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

The assailants threatened her, demanding money, and fled after the attack. The woman reported seeing four to five men in total.

After the suspects left, she managed to free herself and sought help from a newspaper delivery person. The eyewitness described her as covered in bruises, with a severe injury above her left eye. Former police investigator Narisou Sasaki suggested that the crime's method resembles tactics used in organized robbery cases linked to illegal part-time jobs, indicating the involvement of amateur perpetrators directed by a mastermind. The suspects remain at large.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's incoming prime minister announces snap election on October 27

Japan's incoming prime minister Ishiba Shigeru will officially assume his post at the Diet on Tuesday. He says he will call a snap election on October 27. (NHK)

Renowned Satirical Illustrator Shōji Yamatō Passes Away at 87

Illustrator and satirical artist Shōji Yamatō passed away on Monday morning due to natural causes. He was 87 years old. In his renowned column for the Weekly Asahi, which started in 1976, he became famous for his distinctive caricatures of politicians and public figures, gaining popularity through his sharp social satire.

'Sugar Baby Riri' Gets Reduced Sentence

In the trial of Mai Watanabe, also known as 'Sugar Baby Riri' or 'Itadakijoshi Riri-chan,' the Nagoya High Court has handed the defendant a sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison, six months less than the initial trial's verdict, along with a fine.

Two powerful storms approaching Japan

Japanese weather officials say that over the next few days Typhoon Krathon will likely approach the southwestern islands of Okinawa Prefecture. (NHK)

Tateyama Alpine Route Awash in Autumn Colors, Set to Peak in October

Autumn foliage is advancing early in the Tateyama region of the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture, with vibrant red and yellow hues starting to appear.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Saitama Prefecture when an 18-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a passenger car at high speed.

Runaway Akita Dog Captured After 40-Minute Chase

A large dog was caught on camera running down a road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, with police officers wielding nets in hot pusuit.

Death of Teen Girl in Osaka Hotel Sparks Manhunt

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel in Osaka on Saturday at around 11 p.m., when a hotel employee reported, 'A woman is wrapped in bedding and not breathing.'

Three Men Break into Paris Home of Japanese Michelin Star Chef

Three men broke into the Paris home of renowned chef Kei Kobayashi, 47, who has earned three Michelin stars, on September 26th, assaulting Kobayashi's wife who suffered severe injuries. Kobayashi commented, saying, 'This is unforgivable.'

Australia nabs four Japanese for smuggling cigarettes

Four Japanese men have been caught at an Australian airport on suspicion of trying to smuggle a large amount of cigarettes into the country. (NHK)

Hakamada Case Ends With Acquittal After 58 Years

The Hakamada case, a decades-long legal struggle, ended with an acquittal for Iwao Hakamada (88), who, along with his sister Hideko, fought for 58 years. Hakamada was suspected of the 1966 murder of a miso company executive’s family.

New Red Lights for Japan's Police Cars

Japan's National Police Agency is introducing new patrol cars equipped with red lights designed to assist people with hearing impairments, flashing differently depending on whether the vehicle is on an emergency run or a routine patrol.