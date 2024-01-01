News On Japan
Society

Scammed Men Misread Tea Leaves

TOKYO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - A new method of romance scamming, where money is extracted through sweet talk, is leaving hapless victims with a bitter taste.

A woman claiming to be a foreigner approached her victims with a fake investment opportunity, surprisingly involving Puer tea, a Chinese tea known for its health benefits.

In late February 2024, a 51-year-old man from Fukuoka City received a message on social media from a woman claiming to be a foreigner. She said, "The price of Puer tea is soaring. Let's buy it for our future together and make money."

Toying with his feelings, the man ended up transferring over 38 million yen to the specified account for the purchase of the tea. Similar cases have occurred nationwide, including in Gunma Prefecture, where approximately 15 million yen was swindled in the same manner.

A man in his 40s said he had been approached with an investment opportunity by the scam group: "They started flattering me with words like, 'You’re amazing, Mr. ○○.'"

The scam tactic involved starting a conversation on LINE with a woman claiming to be a foreigner, who then gradually used sweet words to tempt the victim. Once the relationship seemed to develop, she proposed the investment in Puer tea.

In a video sent via LINE, the woman, pretending to be a foreigner, said, "I'm going to drink tea now. Wait a moment. This is the Puer tea in question. It looks very luxurious just from the packaging. I'm opening it now; it smells amazing."

The woman then introduced a man claiming to be a buyer, who fabricated a story that the tea could be sold at auction for 1 million yen, demanding 300,000 yen for the tea.

The man who received the investment proposal said, "I felt like they were highly intelligent criminals, probably part of a large organization. I don't think these people are in Japan."

Fortunately, he quickly realized it was a scam and avoided becoming a victim.

A Puer tea buyback company in Tokyo says they receive about 10 inquiries a month from men who have fallen victim to such scams.

The buyback company stated, "Honestly, it's scary."

Regarding the Puer tea that a man who fell victim to the scam purchased for 800,000 yen, the company said, "It's the kind of Puer tea you'd buy as a souvenir. Even at its highest, it's only worth 3,000 to 5,000 yen. Some customers are worried it might be poisonous, but it's drinkable, just cheap."

One victim even brought in a massive quantity of Puer tea worth approximately 10 million yen.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka's Casino Project to Start Next Spring

Osaka City has handed over land for the Integrated Resort (IR) project, which will include a casino, after signing a contract to lease the land to the developer for 35 years at a monthly rent of 2.1 billion yen.

Japan to Introduce New Mobile Numbers Starting with 060

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to introduce new mobile phone numbers starting with '060,' possibly as early as December, marking the first addition of a new number in 11 years.

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

Yukan Fuji Ends 56-Year History

Yukan Fuji will end more than half a century of serving as a prominent voice in Japan's evening news landscape, with declining print sales ultimately leading to the decision to cease publication.

Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks 2024 Compilation, Captured by Helicopter

The Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival, a staple of Osaka's summer tradition, was captured in its full glory. Featuring footage shot by ytv cameramen, who poured their collective efforts into capturing the event, the video includes stunning scenes filmed from a helicopter.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Scammed Men Misread Tea Leaves

A new method of romance scamming, where money is extracted through sweet talk, is leaving hapless victims with a bitter taste.

Sisters Regain Japanese Citizenship, Long to Visit Hometown

Two sisters in the Philippines who were separated from their Japanese father during World War II and recently had their Japanese citizenship restored expressed their joy, telling TV Asahi, ‘We want to visit our father’s hometown, Okinawa.’

Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

Renowned Satirical Illustrator Shōji Yamatō Passes Away at 87

Illustrator and satirical artist Shōji Yamatō passed away on Monday morning due to natural causes. He was 87 years old. In his renowned column for the Weekly Asahi, which started in 1976, he became famous for his distinctive caricatures of politicians and public figures, gaining popularity through his sharp social satire.

'Sugar Baby Riri' Gets Reduced Sentence

In the trial of Mai Watanabe, also known as 'Sugar Baby Riri' or 'Itadakijoshi Riri-chan,' the Nagoya High Court has handed the defendant a sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison, six months less than the initial trial's verdict, along with a fine.

18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Saitama Prefecture when an 18-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a passenger car at high speed.

Runaway Akita Dog Captured After 40-Minute Chase

A large dog was caught on camera running down a road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, with police officers wielding nets in hot pusuit.

Death of Teen Girl in Osaka Hotel Sparks Manhunt

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel in Osaka on Saturday at around 11 p.m., when a hotel employee reported, 'A woman is wrapped in bedding and not breathing.'