Veteran Zookeeper Suspected of Stealing Animal Feed

OSAKA, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - A veteran zookeeper at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka has been caught allegedly stealing animal feed that was stored in the kitchen, following the mysterious disappearance of apples, oranges, and other foods.

Tennoji Zoo Deputy Director Yasufuku Kiyoshi remarked, 'The quality of the feed is considerably high, almost comparable to what humans consume.'

The zoo has reported the incident to the police. On September 1st, it was discovered that a 47-year-old male zookeeper, who has been working for over 10 years, allegedly took the feed outside of the zoo.

The police are continuing to conduct a voluntary inquiry.

In response to the suspicion, the zoo expressed their disappointment.

Tennoji Zoo Deputy Director Yasufuku Kiyoshi said, 'It’s like skimming off the top of the animal feed, so it’s an indescribable disappointment.'

Source: ANN

