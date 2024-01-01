News On Japan
Former Empress Begins Rehabilitation

TOKYO, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko, who underwent surgery on October 8th after fracturing her right femur, has begun rehabilitation, according to reports.

At a regular press conference on Thursday afternoon, Imperial Household Agency Secretary Nishimura revealed that Michiko, currently hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital, has started rehabilitation exercises using her left leg, which was not injured. She has been using a wheelchair and began this rehabilitation the day after her surgery to maintain muscle strength.

Nishimura also mentioned that while "the pain has greatly subsided," the timing of her discharge "remains unclear."

Furthermore, he noted, "Given her advanced age and the difficulty she was already experiencing with walking, we recognize the need to provide substantial support for her daily life after completing rehabilitation at the hospital."

Michiko was hospitalized on October 7th after fracturing her femur in a fall at her residence on October 6th.

Source: ANN

