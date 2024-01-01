News On Japan
Two Dead After Car Plummets Down Tokushima Mountain

Tokushima, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - A car carrying 4 people slid off a mountainside in Yoshinogawa, Tokushima Prefecture, on Sunday, resulting in two deaths.

At around 11:40 a.m. on October 13th, a hiker reported that "a small car fell about 100 meters" in the mountains of Yoshinogawa City, Tokushima Prefecture.

According to police and fire officials, the small car was found stuck on a mid-slope of the mountainside.

There were four people in the car. A 48-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were confirmed dead, while two other men suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs.

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

Man Dies After Being Gored By Deer Antlers in Kyoto

A man was found bleeding from his chest in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, leading police to suspect that he was gored by deer antlers.

Antler Cutting Ceremony Starts in Nara

It's that time of year for deer in Nara to get their antlers cut to prevent the aggressive males, which become temperamental during the mating season, from injuring people.

Datsueba: Scariest, Most Important Woman in the Japanese Underworld

(Linfamy)

Rental Go-Kart Manager Busted for Unlicensed Foreign Driver

A rental go-kart company manager in Ota Ward, Tokyo, has been sent to prosecutors for allegedly allowing an unlicensed foreign tourist to drive a go-kart on public roads.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

Escaped Emu Found in Fukuoka Mountains

A one-year-old emu that had escaped from its enclosure in Fukuoka City has been safely captured in the mountains.

Man Assaults Girlfriend Over 'Disgusting' Lunch

A man has been arrested on suspicion of injuring his girlfriend after claiming that the bento she brought him was 'disgusting.'

Truck Overturns in Tokyo’s Setagaya, Scattering Raw Meat

Police officers were seen scraping meat off the road Wednesday after a truck overturned on National Route 246 in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, which led to a temporary road closure.