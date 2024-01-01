Two Dead After Car Plummets Down Tokushima Mountain

Tokushima, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - A car carrying 4 people slid off a mountainside in Yoshinogawa, Tokushima Prefecture, on Sunday, resulting in two deaths.

At around 11:40 a.m. on October 13th, a hiker reported that "a small car fell about 100 meters" in the mountains of Yoshinogawa City, Tokushima Prefecture.

According to police and fire officials, the small car was found stuck on a mid-slope of the mountainside.

There were four people in the car. A 48-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were confirmed dead, while two other men suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs.