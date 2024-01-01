Man Arrested for Choking Another Customer in Dispute Over Plastic Bag

FUKUOKA, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - A man was arrested for allegedly shouting angrily about the lack of a plastic bag inquiry and choking another customer at a supermarket in Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The incident reportedly occurred when the 38-year-old man yelled at a female cashier, demanding, "Why didn’t you ask if I needed a plastic bag?"

As the man continued his outburst, another male customer attempted to intervene. However, the suspect allegedly responded with violence, grabbing the man by the throat, pushing him, and wrapping his arm around the man’s neck in a chokehold.

The man who intervened sustained injuries requiring approximately ten days to heal.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the call had come from the suspect himself, who reported, "I was hit by an unknown man."

The suspect denies the charges, stating, "I don’t remember anything."

Source: ANN