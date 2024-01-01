News On Japan
Taxi Driver Arrested After Teen Passenger Drugged

TOKYO, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A taxi driver has been arrested by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of committing a robbery by drugging a female passenger.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of Japan’s taxis, often regarded as among the world’s most secure. The teenage victim shared her frightening experience.

Victim's Mother: "I’m relieved she came back alive."

Victim: "I could have died."

The remarks come from the teenage victim and her mother, recounting the harrowing events.

The incident occurred in August this year, inside a taxi in Japan, a country known for its "safe and secure" taxi services.

Victim: "The driver handed me some pills and water, saying, ‘You’re not looking well; take this.’ I ended up drinking them—one red pill and about three white ones."

The young woman boarded a taxi around 8 a.m. on August 20 in Shibuya, Tokyo, feeling unwell. She accepted the driver’s offer of medication and fell unconscious shortly after taking the pills.

Approximately four and a half hours later…

Reporter: "The woman was found collapsed here in a parking lot."

In a parking area in Shibuya’s Maruyama district, a passerby discovered her lying on the ground, her belongings scattered around, and called for help.

Victim: "I was abandoned in a parking lot in Shibuya, vomiting, and heard I was taken to a hospital. (Q: Do you remember anything after that?) No, I woke up in the hospital."

She remained unconscious until the next morning, only to find her bag had been emptied.

Victim: "Around 30,000 to 40,000 yen in cash was missing. The driver seemed experienced, so I doubt it was his first time. I just hoped he’d be caught soon to prevent this from happening to others."

Yesterday, Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Toshi Tanaka, a 53-year-old taxi driver from Edogawa Ward, on suspicion of robbery by drugging. Upon his transfer to the police, Tanaka made a peace sign toward the cameras and repeatedly waved his hands as if to deny the allegations.

What kind of person is Tanaka? JNN obtained a copy of his resume, which included the following in the “Motivation” section:

Tanaka: "As taxi drivers, we follow the law and adhere to rules while working. I aspire to establish a proper relationship with customers."

Tanaka reportedly has around 20 years of experience as a taxi driver. According to police, the car’s dash camera had its SD card removed, likely to destroy evidence.

Tanaka has denied the allegations during questioning. The victim’s mother expressed her anger:

Victim's Mother: "Police told us the drug was so strong she was on the verge of death. It’s unforgivable. He pretended to care and then made her take the pill. I’m just grateful she made it back alive…."

Victim: "Thank you…"

Other similar cases have been reported within Tokyo, and police are investigating whether Tanaka may have additional offenses.

