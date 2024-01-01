Female Officer Accidentally Shoots Own Hand

YAMANASHI, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A police officer in Kofu, Yamanashi, accidentally fired her handgun into her own hand on October 29th while apprehending a man who was swinging a knife in public.

Around 9 p.m. on October 29th in the Kokubo area of Kofu City, a female officer drew her handgun to intimidate a man who was brandishing a kitchen knife.

After restraining the man, the officer attempted to return the handgun to her holster at her waist. However, she mistakenly discharged the weapon into her left hand, resulting in injury.

A male witness commented, "I heard a loud bang."

The Yamanashi Prefectural Police stated, "We are thoroughly investigating the cause to prevent future incidents."

Source: FNN