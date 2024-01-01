News On Japan
Society

Female Officer Accidentally Shoots Own Hand

YAMANASHI, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A police officer in Kofu, Yamanashi, accidentally fired her handgun into her own hand on October 29th while apprehending a man who was swinging a knife in public.

Around 9 p.m. on October 29th in the Kokubo area of Kofu City, a female officer drew her handgun to intimidate a man who was brandishing a kitchen knife.

After restraining the man, the officer attempted to return the handgun to her holster at her waist. However, she mistakenly discharged the weapon into her left hand, resulting in injury.

A male witness commented, "I heard a loud bang."

The Yamanashi Prefectural Police stated, "We are thoroughly investigating the cause to prevent future incidents."

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Red-Tinted River Baffles Sendai Locals

The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.

Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

MORE Society NEWS

Johnny Somali, Notorious Japanese YouTuber, Assaulted in South Korea

Japanese ex-convict and notorious prank YouTuber Johnny Somali, born Ismail Ramsey Khalid, has made headlines again, this time for disruptive behavior in South Korea that ended in a public assault.

Taxi Driver Arrested After Teen Passenger Drugged

A taxi driver has been arrested by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of committing a robbery by drugging a female passenger.

Tokyo High Court rules not allowing same-sex marriage unconstitutional

The Tokyo High Court ruled on Wednesday that Japanese laws that do not recognize same-sex marriages violate the country's Constitution. This is the second time a high court in the country has handed down such a decision. (NHK)

Man Arrested for Choking Another Customer in Dispute Over Plastic Bag

A man was arrested for allegedly shouting angrily about the lack of a plastic bag inquiry and choking another customer at a supermarket in Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Three People Injured in Hiroshima Monkey Attack

A monkey wearing a collar caused a major disturbance in Hiroshima Prefecture's Hatsukaichi City, leaving three people injured.

Naked Body of 20-Year-Old Found in Hokkaido Park: Police Investigate Possible Homicide

In a case where a man was found dead in a park in Hokkaido, police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old university student.

Mysterious Street Signs Leave Locals Puzzled

From a 'Sushi' sign on a crosswalk and vehicles passing under 'giant steel towers,' to narrow tunnels barely navigable by compact cars and an illuminated sign floating in Tokyo’s night sky -- each scene has an unusual story.