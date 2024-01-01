Calls for Minimum Wage of 1,500 Yen as Key to Japan’s Economic Revival

TOKYO, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - The Japan Association of Corporate Executives has expressed support for Prime Minister Ishiba's goal of raising the minimum wage to ¥1,500 by the 2020s, calling for it to be achieved within three years.

Japan Association of Corporate Executives Representative Director Tsuyoshi Niinami: "I believe that setting the minimum wage at ¥1,500 is a significant litmus test for steering Japan’s economy toward genuine recovery."

On October 31st, Niinami outlined the rationale behind this target, emphasizing the need to drive productivity through increased reliance on tools such as IT and AI (artificial intelligence), which improve efficiency.

Source: ANN