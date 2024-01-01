News On Japan
Daycare in Spotlight Following Child’s Choking Death

SAPPORO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - A one-year-old boy tragically choked on daycare food in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on October 23rd, leading to his untimely death, daycare officials confirmed in a press conference on November 15th.

The child, aged one year and one month, was attending Ai-Grand Takuhoku Nursery School when the incident occurred. During lunchtime in the 0-year-old class, he choked on food described as "baby food resembling stir-fried barbecue." Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

At the press conference, the daycare’s representative director of Ai-Grand expressed profound apologies to the bereaved family, stating, “We deeply regret the loss of this precious child’s life—a tragedy that should never happen in a daycare setting.”

The daycare, known for its in-house meal preparation by a dedicated nutritionist, provided homemade meals and snacks. On the day of the incident, the menu reportedly included meat-based dishes. It is believed that the boy choked on the meat.

Parents voiced concerns, stating that serving meat to such young children was inappropriate. One parent shared, “I thought it was too early to serve items like meat or spinach, even if labeled as baby food.”

Concerns over daycare safety were not new. Some parents reported past instances of children facing danger, including one parent mentioning a child being left unattended in the yard due to insufficient supervision.

The daycare acknowledged the criticisms, stating, “We understand the lack of explanation has caused frustration, and we aim to rebuild trust through sincere efforts.” An ongoing investigation by both the daycare and law enforcement seeks to determine the cause of the incident.

Source: FNN

Nobunaga’s Hidden Side Revealed Through Newly Discovered Letters

A new exhibition at the Eisei Bunko Museum in Tokyo showcases a unique collection of 60 letters by the renowned warlord Oda Nobunaga, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of his character.

Parents Struggle with Tablet Rental Fees as Gov't Shifts Funding Responsibility

Using tablets for classwork has become a standard practice in schools today. In public high schools across Japan, tablets were initially provided to each student with funds allocated by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nagasaki: Before and After the Atomic Bomb

Nagasaki, a city shaped by profound historical moments, carries both tragedy and resilience in its story. Best known for the atomic bombing on August 9, 1945, Nagasaki suffered immense destruction and loss, with tens of thousands of lives lost and countless survivors impacted by radiation. (Geographics)