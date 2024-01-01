Nearly 90% of Struggling Families Call for Free Schooling Costs

TOKYO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - A large-scale survey conducted by an organization supporting economically challenged families raising children revealed that nearly 90% of respondents in struggling households hope for measures to make school-related expenses for elementary, junior high, and high schools free.

The survey targeted over 30,000 people nationwide, including parents and children from low-income households.

According to the report, 86.9% of respondents from struggling households selected "free school expenses for elementary, junior high, and high schools" as a necessary government measure against child poverty. Among other households, the figure was also significant, reaching 54.0%.

Meanwhile, 77.5% of respondents from struggling households prioritized "enhancing financial support systems for single parents." This percentage sharply contrasted with 25.7% from other households, indicating differing perceptions.

The NGO conducting the survey stated, "We hope to see measures progress while listening to the voices of those directly affected."

Source: TBS