Foxconn in Talks With Renault Over Nissan Stake Acquisition

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) - Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is reportedly in talks with Renault, the French automotive major and a key shareholder of Nissan, to acquire a stake in the Japanese automaker. Taiwanese media reported the negotiations, highlighting a potential shakeup in Nissan's stakeholder structure.

The head of Foxconn's electric vehicle (EV) division, formerly Nissan's third-ranking executive, has traveled to France for discussions.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Nissan is moving forward with talks aimed at a potential management integration with Honda, which could significantly impact the automotive industry landscape.

Source: ANN