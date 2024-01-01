Year-End Chaos in Shibuya: Street Drinking, Brawls, and Ambulance Dispatches

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - The streets of Shibuya became a chaotic scene during the year-end party season, with excessive drinking leading to public disorder. People were found sleeping on the streets, fights broke out among groups of young revelers, and police and emergency services were frequently called to intervene.

On a recent weekend evening, as the year-end party season reached its peak, Shibuya's bustling Scramble Crossing was crowded with partygoers. Among them were groups of friends and coworkers enjoying year-end parties and drinks.

One group of three former colleagues in their 30s shared their excitement:

"We're having a reunion today," one of them said. "We've been drinking since noon," another added enthusiastically.

While this season brings joy and camaraderie, it also exposes serious problems. Despite local ordinances prohibiting public drinking, many were seen gathering outside convenience stores for impromptu drinking sessions. By midnight, as the last trains departed, the streets became filled with people drinking in groups, often spilling onto sidewalks.

Foreigners were among those partaking in public drinking, with some sharing their methods of avoiding trouble.

"During festive times, this place gets packed. The clubs are too noisy, but the streets are lively and great for meeting people," one explained. Another revealed a trick to evade detection: "I put whiskey in coffee or lemonade containers—nobody notices."

As the night deepened, Shibuya turned unruly. Police were dispatched repeatedly to mediate disputes and maintain order.

In one incident, the piercing sound of sirens echoed through the streets as emergency responders attended to a woman found unconscious on the street. She was eventually taken away on a stretcher. Despite the frigid 5°C temperatures, heavily intoxicated individuals could be seen passed out across the area.

One man, lying on the sidewalk, was approached and urged to move to a safer place. Though hesitant at first, he eventually left the scene, muttering, "I'll manage somehow."

The chaos reached a peak when a group of young revelers clashed outside a police box, engaging in a physical altercation. Officers intervened, spending 10 minutes calming the situation before the group dispersed.

As Shibuya continues to grapple with these challenges during the festive season, authorities are on high alert to prevent further disruptions.

Source: ANN