Tokyo Landfills Near Full Capacity

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - The year-end and New Year period often leads to an increase in garbage, but Tokyo’s landfill sites are nearing their capacity. Despite the massive amount of waste generated daily in Tokyo’s 23 wards, many residents remain unaware of its final destination.

To explore this issue, a look at combustible waste from Suginami Ward revealed the intricate process of garbage disposal.

Collected waste is first taken to the Suginami Incineration Plant, where it is burned, reducing its volume to one-twentieth of the original size. Unlike earlier practices of direct landfill, advancements in incineration facilities have made complete burning of waste possible. The ash from this process is transported to a final landfill site southeast of Odaiba in the bayside area, a location that also served as a venue for the Tokyo Olympics.

This landfill area, originally part of the sea, has been in use since 1973. Over the past 51 years, the site has gradually expanded. However, projections indicate that in about 50 years, the landfill will reach its capacity limit. With no feasible alternatives due to shipping route requirements, Tokyo faces a pressing challenge.

Residents have expressed concerns, suggesting measures like promoting the use of eco-friendly bags and proper recycling practices. Officials emphasize the broader implications, pointing out that garbage disposal consumes significant energy. Reducing waste is seen as a critical step toward achieving a decarbonized society.