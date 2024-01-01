News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Landfills Near Full Capacity

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - The year-end and New Year period often leads to an increase in garbage, but Tokyo’s landfill sites are nearing their capacity. Despite the massive amount of waste generated daily in Tokyo’s 23 wards, many residents remain unaware of its final destination.

To explore this issue, a look at combustible waste from Suginami Ward revealed the intricate process of garbage disposal.

Collected waste is first taken to the Suginami Incineration Plant, where it is burned, reducing its volume to one-twentieth of the original size. Unlike earlier practices of direct landfill, advancements in incineration facilities have made complete burning of waste possible. The ash from this process is transported to a final landfill site southeast of Odaiba in the bayside area, a location that also served as a venue for the Tokyo Olympics.

This landfill area, originally part of the sea, has been in use since 1973. Over the past 51 years, the site has gradually expanded. However, projections indicate that in about 50 years, the landfill will reach its capacity limit. With no feasible alternatives due to shipping route requirements, Tokyo faces a pressing challenge.

Residents have expressed concerns, suggesting measures like promoting the use of eco-friendly bags and proper recycling practices. Officials emphasize the broader implications, pointing out that garbage disposal consumes significant energy. Reducing waste is seen as a critical step toward achieving a decarbonized society.

POPULAR NEWS

The only child in Japan's 'puppet village'

Kuranosuke Kato is the only child in the Japanese village of Ichinono, a community that has become so depopulated that locals joke it is home to more puppets than people. Two-year-old Kato is the first child being raised in the village in two decades. (South China Morning Post)

Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.

Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

Ishiba to Move Into Official Residence Amid Ghost Rumors

Prime Minister Ishiba, who plans to move into the official residence as early as December 28th, addressed rumors that the residence is haunted, stating, "I'm from the Oba-Q generation, so I'm not afraid."

Serial Cyanide Killer Chisako Kakehi Dies in Custody

Chisako Kakehi, 78, who was on death row for poisoning three men with cyanide compounds, has died while in custody, according to reports. Authorities believe she may have died of natural causes.

MORE Society NEWS

Foreign Drivers Line Up For Japanese Licenses

Foreign tourists in Japan have exceeded 30 million this year, marking a record high. Among them, many are flocking to driver’s license centers across the country.

Harsh Realities Faced by Japanese Women in the Unification Church

The shadowy practices of the former Unification Church, involving Japanese female members, have come under scrutiny in recent months. From forced adoptions to missionary assignments and massive financial contributions, these practices highlight the harsh realities faced by these women.

Aesthetic Surgeon Posts Donor Images on Social Media, Faces Ethical Backlash

An aesthetic surgeon’s social media post of images from an anatomy training involving human donors abroad has sparked controversy.

Happiness Ritual at Osaka Shrine: Laughing for 20 Minutes to Welcome the New Year

In Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, the annual year-end "Laughter Ritual" took place on December 23rd at Hirano Shrine. The event, held to cast away distractions and welcome blessings for the New Year, has become a cherished tradition.

Chinese Man Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison Over Yasukuni Shrine Vandalism

A Chinese national was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Tokyo District Court for defacing a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, an act deemed disrespectful to the worship site.

South Korean temple to return Buddhist statue stolen in Japan 'after service'

A temple in South Korea says it will return a Buddhist statue stolen from a Japanese temple after holding a memorial service for it next year. (NHK)