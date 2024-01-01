Foreign Tourists Flock to Japan for New Year Celebrations

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Foreign tourists have arrived in large numbers, joining the New Year crowds across popular locations in Tokyo.

A live camera feed capturing the Hatsumode visitors at Sensoji Temple shows Nakamise Street packed with people. Due to the overwhelming crowd, access to the temple’s main hall has been restricted at times.

Upon closer observation, the lines include a significant number of foreign tourists.

A tourist from Italy shared their excitement, saying, "I’ve been a fan of Japan since I was a child, and visiting here has always been my dream."

The primary goal of this Italian tourist was to try omikuji, a traditional fortune-telling activity. After drawing their fortunes, the reactions were filled with delight.

“I got Daikichi! Wonderful! How lucky I am!” exclaimed one visitor from Italy. Another added, “I got Shokichi. I’ve been feeling a bit stuck before starting a new chapter in life, but this makes me feel a little relieved.”

Meanwhile, in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, a line formed outside Itokuji Temple, where German tourists eagerly awaited their turn for a unique experience—mochi pounding.

A German tourist expressed their enjoyment, stating, "I only pounded the mochi three times, but it was really fun."

Joining the experience was a French tourist who said, "I’ve watched mochi-pounding videos on Instagram many times, and I always wanted to try it myself."

While most visitors came to enjoy Japan’s New Year traditions, some had unexpected reasons for their visit.

One Italian tourist revealed, “I saw something special near Yoyogi Park.” They then showed a photo of a public restroom. The reason behind their fascination?

“This designer restroom appeared in the movie ‘Perfect Days,’” they explained, referencing the film starring Koji Yakusho. When asked if visiting the restroom was their primary goal, they smiled and said, “My main purpose is to see the beauty of Kyoto. The restroom visit was secondary.”

