Sony Unveils 'XYN', Featuring Groundbreaking 3D Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - At CES, the world's largest cutting-edge technology trade show, Sony Group has unveiled a new device aimed at expanding its entertainment business. The device generates 3D computer graphics (CG) using standard cameras.

The newly introduced 'XYN' can convert real objects and spaces into highly detailed 3D CG models through a 2D camera.

This technology is expected to be utilized in film production, gaming, anime creation, and the development of virtual space characters.

Sony Group has been focusing on entertainment, including music, aiming to maximize the value of its software content through initiatives such as developing character merchandise.

While concerns grow over potential U.S. tariff hikes with the return of the Trump administration, soft content like films and anime is considered less susceptible to such effects.

The Japanese government is also working to expand exports, with projections indicating that exports may soon surpass 5.1 trillion yen, overtaking steel exports.

Source: ANN

