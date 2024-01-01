Korean Travelers Rush to Saga

SAGA, Jan 16 (News On Japan) - Korean tourists are currently flocking to Saga Prefecture, raising curiosity about why they are visiting a region ranked lowest in attractiveness.

Saga is ranked last—47th place—in the latest prefectural "Attractiveness Ranking." Yet, Korean tourists are arriving in droves.

At the public library in Takeo City, many of the visitors are Korean tourists. The library, which includes a bookstore, a Starbucks, and a history museum on the same floor, has become a popular new attraction for both locals and foreign tourists. Among the visitors, a noticeable number are from Korea.

A Korean visitor remarked, "It’s like a painting of fresh cream."

A local resident said, "You can hear Korean being spoken everywhere. The atmosphere feels livelier, and it’s great."

Why are Korean tourists visiting Saga despite its low appeal ranking?

Takeo City Library spokesperson Hiroka Hiwatashi said, "One factor is its proximity to Kyushu, making it easier to travel from Korea."

Saga Airport, which is relatively close to Korea, increased Seoul-bound flights to four round trips per week last year. Ticket prices are quite affordable, with one-way fares costing as little as 7,000 yen on low-demand days. Another reason is the connection with a famous Korean library.

Hiwatashi added, "Pyolmadan Library publicly stated that Takeo City Library was its model."

Takeo City Library gained fame after Pyolmadan Library in Seoul’s Gangnam District cited it as an inspiration, making it a key destination for Korean travelers.

One visitor from Korea said, "I heard there’s a place similar to Pyolmadan Library here, so we came as a family to enjoy coffee and read freely."

Saga’s appeal is spreading through word of mouth as a place where visitors can enjoy Japan’s nature, culture, and hot springs in a compact area. One of the most popular scenic spots is the sea-crossing torii gate in the Ariake Sea, known for its extreme tidal range. When the tide recedes, visitors can take memorable photos beneath the torii.

Next to this site, a new facility opened last year, featuring oyster huts where visitors can enjoy winter delicacies such as Takezaki oysters.

Kosuke Yamamoto of Kaisenyaki Kaido Maru said, "Around 80% of our weekday customers are foreigners. Oyster huts seem to be well-known over there."

The huts provide a self-service grilling experience, with instructional signs written in Korean for convenience. Local operators have high hopes for inbound tourism, saying they are well-prepared for the increase in visitors.

Yamamoto added, "We’re thrilled. The influx of foreign tourists came at a time when domestic traffic had slowed."

