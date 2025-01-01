Japan to Review Dangerous Driving Law

TOKYO, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Justice Minister Suzuki has referred a proposal to the Legislative Council for a revision of Japan's dangerous driving causing death or injury law.

Suzuki stated, "This review seeks to establish regulations for three specific actions under the dangerous driving causing death or injury law."

The move follows criticism that the law is not applied in severe cases, such as when drivers exceed speed limits significantly. Families of accident victims have raised concerns over the ambiguity of enforcement standards.

The Legislative Council will now debate whether to introduce specific numerical criteria for dangerous driving, including exceeding legal speed limits and driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal threshold.

Source: TBS