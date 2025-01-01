Saudi Arabia Showcases Coffee Culture Ahead Of Expo 2025

OSAKA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Saudi Arabia, which is set to showcase a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held a cultural event on February 15th to introduce its traditions and hospitality.

The event, held near Namba Station, was organized to promote Saudi Arabia’s upcoming pavilion at the Expo, which is now less than two months away.

Visitors had the chance to try on traditional Saudi attire, enjoy live performances of musical instruments, and sample the country’s signature coffee and sweets.

One visitor commented: "I didn't know Saudi Arabia had such delicious coffee, and it really caught my interest."

Another added: "The people are friendly, and the country feels approachable. I might visit the Expo to learn more."

The event is scheduled to travel to other cities, including Hiroshima and Tokyo, as part of a nationwide promotional tour.