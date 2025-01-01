Ryukyu Lacquerware Gets a Modern Touch

News On Japan
NAHA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - An exhibition featuring works by young artisans was held Sunday in Naha as part of an initiative to preserve the traditional techniques of Ryukyu lacquerware.

The event showcased a range of everyday items, including accessories and small containers, all crafted using the intricate ‘raden’ technique. This decorative method involves cutting and embedding or attaching shells, such as luminous turban shells, onto the surface of lacquerware, creating unique and elegant designs. The exhibition aimed to highlight the craftsmanship of young artisans who are carrying forward this centuries-old tradition while incorporating modern elements into their work.

This preservation initiative was launched by Ryukyu Bank in 2019 to address challenges such as a declining number of successors in the Ryukyu lacquerware industry. The bank has been actively supporting artisans through various programs to ensure the continuity of these delicate and highly skilled techniques. The exhibition provided young craftsmen with a platform to showcase their expertise, promote their work, and attract public interest in Ryukyu lacquerware, which has long been a symbol of Okinawan cultural heritage.

Among the featured artisans, Shimaoka spoke about the technical challenges of working with shells, explaining that capturing their natural beauty while cutting and attaching them with precision required great skill. She noted that the theme of her work was to blend traditional techniques with contemporary product designs, making lacquerware more accessible to modern consumers. Kakazu, another artisan, shared his perspective on studying and recreating traditional lacquerware. He expressed his ambition to remain both an artist and researcher, exploring various styles and applications of lacquerware with a flexible approach, ensuring that the craft does not become rigid or outdated.

Visitors to the exhibition were impressed by the delicate artistry and the dedication of the artisans. Some remarked on the intricate craftsmanship involved, describing it as an incredible and admirable skill, while others praised the effort to modernize the tradition without losing its essence. The event demonstrated how Ryukyu lacquerware can evolve while still preserving its cultural significance.

As part of this initiative, young artisans are also taking on the challenge of reviving lacquerware pieces from the Ryukyu royal era, a period known for its high-level craftsmanship and sophisticated designs. Ryukyu Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting these efforts, emphasizing the importance of passing down Okinawa’s rich artistic traditions to future generations.

