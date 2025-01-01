News On Japan
Society

Chiba Ghost Town Plagued by YouTubers

CHIBA, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - A massive abandoned housing complex looms in the mountains, its buildings overgrown with vegetation. No residents are in sight. Concerns over deteriorating security at this so-called "ghost complex" have escalated.

"I want the ruins removed as soon as possible. They are a breeding ground for crime," said a local resident.

A reporting team from "It!" visited the scene in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture.

Spanning an area equivalent to 1.2 Tokyo Domes, the Manna Complex has fallen into disrepair. Overgrown vegetation engulfs its structures, while windows and doors have rotted away.

Most of the buildings stand abandoned, with some showing signs of imminent collapse. The site includes a park and a supermarket, yet there is no trace of life—only an eerie silence.

A resident in his 70s shared his experience: "The second floor leaks when it rains. Almost no one lives here anymore." Currently, about ten people remain in the complex, most of them elderly and living alone.

Due to its deterioration, the city has urged all residents to relocate by March 2026.

An 80-year-old man, who has lived in the complex for two decades, was preparing to leave.

"I'm moving out tomorrow," he said. "This place was built around 50 years ago... It's time for it to end. I feel like I’m being set free—like heaven."

Manna Complex was built in the 1970s, when Mobara was a thriving industrial city attracting major corporations. However, as factories began shutting down in the 2010s, the town lost its vitality, and the housing complex gradually fell into ruin.

Among its remnants of the past is a public telephone booth—remarkably clean, yet unused.

Some vacant units remain unlocked, adding to security concerns among nearby residents.

"It's completely out of control. It's terrifying," one local said.

Adding to the problem, large numbers of YouTubers have flocked to the site, further worsening safety concerns.

"It's really a ghost town. This massive ruin is a magnet for crime. It needs to go," a resident urged. Another recalled seeing around 20 people gathering for a filming session. "The police patrol the area occasionally, but it's still worrying."

As the complex continues to decay, Mobara City is still considering how to repurpose the site. Whether it will be demolished or preserved remains undecided.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Three Students Arrested for Hacking Rakuten Mobile Using ChatGPT

Three teenage students have been arrested for illegally accessing Rakuten Mobile’s system using a self-developed program created with the help of generative AI. They allegedly used the program to fraudulently obtain mobile contracts.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Chiba Ghost Town Plagued by YouTubers

A massive abandoned housing complex looms in the mountains, its buildings overgrown with vegetation. No residents are in sight. Concerns over deteriorating security at this so-called "ghost complex" have escalated.

650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

Giant Kagami Mochi Lifted at Kyoto's Daigo-ji

Kyoto's Daigo-ji Temple held its annual 'Godairiki-san' event on Sunday, where participants lifted massive kagami mochi to offer their strength for good health. Men lifted 150 kg and women 90 kg, competing for the longest hold.

Coming of Age in the Cold: Hokkaido Youth Brave Ice Bath for Purification

Each year, Hokkaido Shrine holds a cold-water purification ceremony to celebrate the coming of age of new adults, with nineteen young men and women participating in this year's 'Kanchu Misogi' on Sunday.

Public Outcry Over Sapporo Safari Park Plan

North Safari Sapporo, a private zoo in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, has come under scrutiny after submitting a removal plan for its illegal structures to the city government. The plan lacks critical details regarding the removal process and, most notably, fails to address the fate of the animals housed at the facility.

Kyoto’s Gion Celebrates Spring

Kyoto’s annual Miyako Odori, a spring tradition in the Gion Kobu district, is set to return with geiko and maiko performing in stunning asagi-colored costumes.