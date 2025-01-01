Chiba Ghost Town Plagued by YouTubers

CHIBA, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - A massive abandoned housing complex looms in the mountains, its buildings overgrown with vegetation. No residents are in sight. Concerns over deteriorating security at this so-called "ghost complex" have escalated.

"I want the ruins removed as soon as possible. They are a breeding ground for crime," said a local resident.

A reporting team from "It!" visited the scene in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture.

Spanning an area equivalent to 1.2 Tokyo Domes, the Manna Complex has fallen into disrepair. Overgrown vegetation engulfs its structures, while windows and doors have rotted away.

Most of the buildings stand abandoned, with some showing signs of imminent collapse. The site includes a park and a supermarket, yet there is no trace of life—only an eerie silence.

A resident in his 70s shared his experience: "The second floor leaks when it rains. Almost no one lives here anymore." Currently, about ten people remain in the complex, most of them elderly and living alone.

Due to its deterioration, the city has urged all residents to relocate by March 2026.

An 80-year-old man, who has lived in the complex for two decades, was preparing to leave.

"I'm moving out tomorrow," he said. "This place was built around 50 years ago... It's time for it to end. I feel like I’m being set free—like heaven."

Manna Complex was built in the 1970s, when Mobara was a thriving industrial city attracting major corporations. However, as factories began shutting down in the 2010s, the town lost its vitality, and the housing complex gradually fell into ruin.

Among its remnants of the past is a public telephone booth—remarkably clean, yet unused.

Some vacant units remain unlocked, adding to security concerns among nearby residents.

"It's completely out of control. It's terrifying," one local said.

Adding to the problem, large numbers of YouTubers have flocked to the site, further worsening safety concerns.

"It's really a ghost town. This massive ruin is a magnet for crime. It needs to go," a resident urged. Another recalled seeing around 20 people gathering for a filming session. "The police patrol the area occasionally, but it's still worrying."

As the complex continues to decay, Mobara City is still considering how to repurpose the site. Whether it will be demolished or preserved remains undecided.

