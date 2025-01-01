Two New Skyscrapers Planned in Major Nagoya Station Redevelopment

NAGOYA, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Meitetsu announced on March 24th its long-term redevelopment plan for the area in front of Nagoya Station, which includes the construction of two new skyscrapers matching the height of the iconic Spiral Towers in nearby Sasashima.

The project involves demolishing six existing buildings, including the Meitetsu Department Store, and replacing them with two high-rise buildings—one 31 stories tall and the other 29 stories—standing at 172 meters and 170 meters respectively.

According to the image released by Meitetsu, the northern tower will house office spaces and commercial facilities, while the southern tower will include offices, a hotel, and a bus terminal.

A key feature of the redevelopment is the upgrade to Meitetsu Nagoya Station. A new platform dedicated to airport-bound trains will be constructed, equipped with waiting lounges and elevators. Currently, airport express trains depart from the same platform as regular commuter trains, but the new facility aims to improve accessibility, especially for international travelers using Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The construction is scheduled to take place in two phases. Phase 1, which includes offices, commercial space, and the hotel, is targeted for completion in fiscal 2033. Phase 2, involving the full opening of retail areas, is planned to follow. Meitetsu Nagoya Station will also see a major capacity upgrade, increasing from two platforms to four, with completion expected in the early 2040s.

While the timeline stretches into the next two decades, the project is expected to significantly enhance the urban landscape and improve the flow of people and business in the area. For many locals with long memories of shopping at Meitetsu Department Store as children, the redevelopment carries a strong sense of nostalgia and hope for the future.

There is also a desire that the new station will be more intuitive for first-time visitors and foreign tourists, particularly those heading to the airport. A user-friendly platform and transit experience could set the tone for their entire trip.

As the JR side of the station has already undergone redevelopment, expectations are high for Meitetsu’s project to complement and elevate the entire Nagoya Station area into a more vibrant and globally accessible urban hub.

Source: Tokai TV