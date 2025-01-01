News On Japan
Business

Two New Skyscrapers Planned in Major Nagoya Station Redevelopment

NAGOYA, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Meitetsu announced on March 24th its long-term redevelopment plan for the area in front of Nagoya Station, which includes the construction of two new skyscrapers matching the height of the iconic Spiral Towers in nearby Sasashima.

The project involves demolishing six existing buildings, including the Meitetsu Department Store, and replacing them with two high-rise buildings—one 31 stories tall and the other 29 stories—standing at 172 meters and 170 meters respectively.

According to the image released by Meitetsu, the northern tower will house office spaces and commercial facilities, while the southern tower will include offices, a hotel, and a bus terminal.

A key feature of the redevelopment is the upgrade to Meitetsu Nagoya Station. A new platform dedicated to airport-bound trains will be constructed, equipped with waiting lounges and elevators. Currently, airport express trains depart from the same platform as regular commuter trains, but the new facility aims to improve accessibility, especially for international travelers using Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The construction is scheduled to take place in two phases. Phase 1, which includes offices, commercial space, and the hotel, is targeted for completion in fiscal 2033. Phase 2, involving the full opening of retail areas, is planned to follow. Meitetsu Nagoya Station will also see a major capacity upgrade, increasing from two platforms to four, with completion expected in the early 2040s.

While the timeline stretches into the next two decades, the project is expected to significantly enhance the urban landscape and improve the flow of people and business in the area. For many locals with long memories of shopping at Meitetsu Department Store as children, the redevelopment carries a strong sense of nostalgia and hope for the future.

There is also a desire that the new station will be more intuitive for first-time visitors and foreign tourists, particularly those heading to the airport. A user-friendly platform and transit experience could set the tone for their entire trip.

As the JR side of the station has already undergone redevelopment, expectations are high for Meitetsu’s project to complement and elevate the entire Nagoya Station area into a more vibrant and globally accessible urban hub.

Source: Tokai TV

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dementia Becomes Leading Cause of Death in Japan

In a striking finding from one of the world's longest-living nations, dementia has overtaken all other causes of death in Japan.

Cherry blossoms arrive on schedule in Tokyo

Weather officials say cherry blossoms have started blooming in Tokyo. The event occurred on the same date as the seasonal average and five days earlier than last year. (NHK)

Yellow sand from China's deserts may reach Japan from Tuesday

Yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to hit wide areas of Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday. (NHK)

Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Two New Skyscrapers Planned in Major Nagoya Station Redevelopment

Meitetsu announced on March 24th its long-term redevelopment plan for the area in front of Nagoya Station, which includes the construction of two new skyscrapers matching the height of the iconic Spiral Towers in nearby Sasashima.

Starbucks Japan Replacing Paper Straws with Biomass Plastic

Starbucks is replacing its paper straws with biomass plastic straws, beginning a nationwide rollout on March 24th.

Rat Found in Miso Soup at Sukiya in Tottori, Company Issues Apology

Beef bowl chain Sukiya has issued an apology on its official website after a rat was found in a bowl of miso soup served at one of its restaurants in Tottori Prefecture in January.

Breathing New Life into Japan's Abandoned Houses

As the number of vacant houses across Japan continues to rise—now estimated at 9 million—a unique group in Kobe is tackling what many consider a lost cause: severely dilapidated homes, or 'haioku.'

BOJ: Household Financial Assets Hit Record

Japan's household financial assets reached a record 2,230 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of December last year, driven by growing use of the tax-free NISA investment accounts and rising stock prices.

Sapporo Station Redevelopment Delayed by Six Years

JR Hokkaido announced on March 19th that the JR Sapporo Station redevelopment, linked to the Hokkaido Shinkansen extension, will be delayed by six years, with full operations now set for fiscal 2034.

Japan’s Land Prices Surge Again as Resort Areas Soar

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced that as of January 1st, official land prices—a key real estate benchmark—rose 2.7% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase.

Gender Pay Gap Narrows to Record Low

The gender pay gap in Japan has reached its smallest level on record, as the average monthly salary for full-time workers posted its highest growth in 33 years, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.