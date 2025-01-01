News On Japan
Fukuoka School Lunches Spark Debate Over Single Fried Chicken Portion

FUKUOKA, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - In Fukuoka City, a photo of a school lunch consisting of just one piece of fried chicken has been widely shared on social media, drawing public attention. In response, the city has launched a project involving external experts to consider improvements in the appearance and overall presentation of school lunches.

The photo, taken in April, shows a meal of barley rice, spring cabbage miso soup, and a single piece of fried chicken as the main dish. Many comments online expressed concern, with users saying, "It looks too lonely," "It’s not enough," and "Children should be able to eat until they are full." On the streets, residents echoed similar sentiments, saying they saw the image on TikTok and felt the portion was too small, with some suggesting the addition of tomatoes or other colorful items to make the meal more appealing.

The Fukuoka City Board of Education explained that the decision to serve one piece of fried chicken took into account the workload involved in preparing and serving the meals. By offering a larger piece weighing about 60 grams, they aim to reduce the effort required for cooking and serving, allowing staff to complete the serving process in one pass and secure more time for the children to eat. Officials emphasized that from a nutritional and caloric standpoint, the meal meets required standards, though they acknowledged that visually, a single piece may appear sparse.

An examination of the city's school lunch menu shows that on June 10th, the main dish was a single croquette, while today's meal features one hamburger patty. The accompanying potato cream soup is rich in vegetables, and the entire meal provides 655 kilocalories, indicating no significant nutritional deficiencies.

Regarding costs, Fukuoka's monthly school lunch fees are 4,200 yen for elementary schools and 5,000 yen for junior high schools, roughly 400 yen below the national average. These rates have remained unchanged for the past decade. Since fiscal 2022, the city has also absorbed price increases due to inflation, with this year's subsidy amounting to approximately 1.2 billion yen, a burden that continues to grow annually.

Amid these circumstances, Fukuoka City has decided to make school lunches free at junior high schools and other institutions starting from the second term as part of its child-rearing support measures. The Board of Education stated that going forward, they plan to incorporate ideas and feedback from private sector experts involved in food services to further enhance the quality of school lunches. As one of the daily highlights for children, attention is now focused on how Fukuoka’s school lunches will evolve in the future.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース

POPULAR NEWS

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others. The law includes measures to expand the coverage of employee pensions by removing the so-called 1.06 million yen income barrier, revising the in-service old-age pension system that reduces pension benefits for working seniors, and raising the cap on employee pension insurance premiums for high-income earners.

Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

MORE Food NEWS

This Japanese Train is Also a Fine Dining Sushi Bar

We got to ride a very special luxury scenic train in Toyama where they serve sushi on the train while you enjoy beautiful view of Japan. This is a great way to support the local sushi restaurant and see Japan at the same time. (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Record Low Fish Catch in Lake Biwa Due to Heat and Plankton Shortage

The catch of ayu, a fish long considered a delicacy and regional staple of Lake Biwa, has fallen to a record low, prompting local fisheries to call on the Shiga prefectural government for urgent action.

Rare Fin Whale Fetches 30,000 Yen per Kilo

Beautifully marbled raw meat from a fin whale—often referred to as the king of whales—caught in the Sea of Okhotsk was auctioned on June 3rd at a wholesale market in Fukuoka City. This marked the first auction of raw fin whale meat in Kyushu since the resumption of commercial whaling in Japan.

Shock in Hakodate as Opening Squid Auction Canceled Due to Poor Catches

In southern Hokkaido, the opening of the surume squid season brought an unprecedented shock as the first auction in Hakodate was canceled due to virtually no catch, leaving local stakeholders deeply unsettled.

Sushi Showdown Pits Rising Star Against Japan’s Best

A young sushi chef from Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, has taken center stage in a nationwide competition to crown Japan’s top conveyor belt sushi artisan. The event, known as the All-Japan Conveyor Belt Sushi MVP Championship, brings together 13 elite chefs from across the country to compete not only in sushi-making technique but also customer service and performance skills.

Matcha Shortage in Kyoto as Tourists Drive Up Demand

Kyoto’s famed tea industry is facing a dramatic shift, as a surge in demand for matcha among foreign tourists is reshaping tea fields and driving up prices. What was once a tranquil green landscape has increasingly been replaced with black sheets used to produce tencha, the base ingredient of matcha.

Where to Buy Cheap Stockpile Rice?

The newly announced price of 1,800 yen per 5 kilograms for low-cost rice has sparked strong interest across the Kansai region, with public agencies and retailers moving quickly to secure supplies amid growing consumer demand for affordable staple foods.