News On Japan
Entertainment

Esports World Championship to Return to Sapporo for Three Consecutive Year

SAPPORO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - The esports World Championship, which was held in Sapporo in January and February of 2025, is expected to return to the city for a third consecutive year in 2026 and 2027. According to sources, the event will again take place at the same venue, the Yamato House Premist Dome, in January of both years.

This marks the first time the esports World Championship will be held in the same country for multiple consecutive years. In 2025, approximately 33,000 attendees visited the event, and stakeholders expressed their excitement, saying, "Sapporo has been recognized globally as the hub for esports."

Following the relocation of the Fighters' home base, the dome had faced significant financial losses. However, this event is expected to serve as a cornerstone for its financial recovery.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Nationals Start Evacuation from Israel

As the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran continues, the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel has commenced.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

Japan's Oldest Iron Bridge Discovered In Osaka

An iron bridge in Kumatori, Osaka Prefecture, has been identified as Japan's oldest existing iron bridge, having been repurposed from a railway bridge constructed 150 years ago. The Omiyabashi bridge, which spans a river in Kumatori, was completed in 1931, measuring approximately 21 meters long and 6 meters wide.

Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Esports World Championship to Return to Sapporo for Three Consecutive Year

The esports World Championship, which was held in Sapporo in January and February of 2025, is expected to return to the city for a third consecutive year in 2026 and 2027. According to sources, the event will again take place at the same venue, the Yamato House Premist Dome, in January of both years.

Misunderstandings Grow in Girls' Love Comedy

Ayaka (played by Shiho Kato) is deeply in love with her colleague Hiroko (played by Kanna Mori). Although both initially assumed the other was straight, Ayaka's relentless pursuit led them to finally start dating. A year has passed, and Ayaka has moved into Hiroko's home, beginning their life together.

Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

Manila, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong in the 60s

Over the Sea and Near Away: Sponsored by the Crusader Shipping Company, this 1966 National Film Unit production joins one of the firm's ships as it transports New Zealand products from Auckland to Asia — home to “one quarter of the human race, 900 million customers”. (TRNGL)

Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Scams Surge on Flea Market Sites

Fraudulent listings posing as sales of the highly popular Nintendo Switch 2 are spreading across flea market sites. Although these posts appear to be selling the Switch 2 console, the description often notes that it is simply a "photo of the Japan-only model." Priced at 53,500 yen, these listings may only deliver the photograph instead of the actual console.

My Melody & Kuromi | Official Trailer

A stop-motion animation series starring My Melody and Kuromi, two globally popular Sanrio characters, is born! (Netflix Anime)

Can You Escape Exit 8? Ninomiya Leads Summer Horror Film

Kazunari Ninomiya, 41, will star in the upcoming film Exit 8, a live-action adaptation of a popular horror game set in an endlessly looping underground passage. A new teaser video and a message from Ninomiya have been released ahead of the film’s August 29th premiere.

The Grand Finale of the Kikugorō Name-Taking Ceremony in Tokyo!

In this video, we take a look at the June performances at the Kabuki-za. (Kabuki In-Depth)