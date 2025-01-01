Esports World Championship to Return to Sapporo for Three Consecutive Year

SAPPORO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - The esports World Championship, which was held in Sapporo in January and February of 2025, is expected to return to the city for a third consecutive year in 2026 and 2027. According to sources, the event will again take place at the same venue, the Yamato House Premist Dome, in January of both years.

This marks the first time the esports World Championship will be held in the same country for multiple consecutive years. In 2025, approximately 33,000 attendees visited the event, and stakeholders expressed their excitement, saying, "Sapporo has been recognized globally as the hub for esports."

Following the relocation of the Fighters' home base, the dome had faced significant financial losses. However, this event is expected to serve as a cornerstone for its financial recovery.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB