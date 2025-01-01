International Yoga Day Arrives Early in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - As the sun rose over Tokyo, the spiritual calm of Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple was matched by the rhythmic breathing of over 2,000 people who gathered to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, held on June 21st under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

The event, organized by the Indian Embassy, showcased the growing global appeal of this Indian tradition.

Participants calmly held various yoga poses as they spent a peaceful morning. The temple grounds turned into a sea of mats, forming a striking symbol of collective mindfulness and shared intention, as yoga enthusiasts from different nationalities and backgrounds came together.

The United Nations has designated International Yoga Day as a day for people around the world to enjoy yoga. Despite rising temperatures from the morning, a record number of participants gathered to practice poses and meditation.

A woman who joined the event for the first time said, "It was my first time doing yoga while basking in the sun, and it felt really great." Another participant shared, "Today I had a very special experience with the yoga lesson. I recommend yoga because it protects not only our physical health but also our mental well-being. It is very good for people." A third added, "I usually do yoga in the morning or after lunch, so I am so glad to take part in this event today. Thank you so much."

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George said, "Yoga is a gift from India to the world. The embassy here has been proactively engaging with our Japanese friends to spread the message of yoga — one of harmony, peace, and well-being. I estimate that at least 8% of Japan’s 120 million people practice yoga daily. But our target is bigger. We hope to increase that number to at least 80% of the population. We are working very hard, and I am very happy to see so many people joining us today to celebrate the International Day of Yoga."

The event became more than just a celebration; it served as a reminder that inner peace can ripple outward, touching hearts across cultures and continents. At the historic Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple, the confluence of tradition, culture, wellness, and international friendship was on full display. From deep breathing to deeper bonds, International Yoga Day found a special place in the heart of the land of the rising sun.

Source: TBS