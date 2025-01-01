Massive Sound Sculpture Brings Ancient Japanese Music to Life in Nara

NARA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - In Totsukawa Village, Nara Prefecture, a massive sound sculpture designed to let visitors experience sound resonance was completed, and an opening event was held on June 21st.

Named "ONKAI," the sculpture reflects the musical scale of traditional Japanese gagaku. It was created over roughly nine years by German artist Lukas Kühne, with the support of local and international engineers and craftsmen.

The installation consists of ten concrete columns of varying sizes arranged in a row. When visitors step inside, they can enjoy the way voices and sounds reverberate throughout the structure.

One visitor who tried it said, "When you strike it, the sound spreads around you." Another described it as "a gently enveloping resonance."

