News On Japan
Entertainment

Massive Sound Sculpture Brings Ancient Japanese Music to Life in Nara

NARA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - In Totsukawa Village, Nara Prefecture, a massive sound sculpture designed to let visitors experience sound resonance was completed, and an opening event was held on June 21st.

Named "ONKAI," the sculpture reflects the musical scale of traditional Japanese gagaku. It was created over roughly nine years by German artist Lukas Kühne, with the support of local and international engineers and craftsmen.

The installation consists of ten concrete columns of varying sizes arranged in a row. When visitors step inside, they can enjoy the way voices and sounds reverberate throughout the structure.

One visitor who tried it said, "When you strike it, the sound spreads around you." Another described it as "a gently enveloping resonance."

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range spanning Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, erupted at 4:37 p.m. on June 22, sending a plume of ash 500 meters into the air.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Massive Sound Sculpture Brings Ancient Japanese Music to Life in Nara

In Totsukawa Village, Nara Prefecture, a massive sound sculpture designed to let visitors experience sound resonance was completed, and an opening event was held on June 21st.

Ghosts, Sumo Wrestlers and Loyal Retainers!・The June Kabuki Performance

In this video, we cover most other major kabuki performances this June, beside the Kabuki-za show. (Kabuki In-Depth)

International Yoga Day Arrives Early in Tokyo

As the sun rose over Tokyo, the spiritual calm of Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple was matched by the rhythmic breathing of over 2,000 people who gathered to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, held on June 21st under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Esports World Championship to Return to Sapporo for Three Consecutive Year

The esports World Championship, which was held in Sapporo in January and February of 2025, is expected to return to the city for a third consecutive year in 2026 and 2027. According to sources, the event will again take place at the same venue, the Yamato House Premist Dome, in January of both years.

Misunderstandings Grow in Girls' Love Comedy

Ayaka (played by Shiho Kato) is deeply in love with her colleague Hiroko (played by Kanna Mori). Although both initially assumed the other was straight, Ayaka's relentless pursuit led them to finally start dating. A year has passed, and Ayaka has moved into Hiroko's home, beginning their life together.

Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

Manila, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong in the 60s

Over the Sea and Near Away: Sponsored by the Crusader Shipping Company, this 1966 National Film Unit production joins one of the firm's ships as it transports New Zealand products from Auckland to Asia — home to “one quarter of the human race, 900 million customers”. (TRNGL)

Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Scams Surge on Flea Market Sites

Fraudulent listings posing as sales of the highly popular Nintendo Switch 2 are spreading across flea market sites. Although these posts appear to be selling the Switch 2 console, the description often notes that it is simply a "photo of the Japan-only model." Priced at 53,500 yen, these listings may only deliver the photograph instead of the actual console.