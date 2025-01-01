News On Japan
Tokyo Disneyland Unveils New Christmas Parade After 10 Years

TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture has unveiled its first new Christmas parade in ten years, titled "Toy’s Wonderous Christmas!" Centered on the theme of Santa Claus’s toy factory, the parade brings Santa together with Mickey and Minnie, who ride on a giant float to entertain the crowds.

The highlight comes at the finale, when bubbles resembling snowflakes fill the air, creating a magical winter atmosphere. The parade, which lasts about 45 minutes, will be held once a day through December 25th.

Source: 産経ニュース

