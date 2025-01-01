News On Japan
Full AI-Generated Film Showcases Rapid Evolution

Nov 17 (News On Japan) - The film titled “Thoroughbred – The Splendid Legacy” is presented as a fully AI-generated production in which nearly all visual elements, audio components, and music are created using generative artificial intelligence.

The piece positions itself as a “full AI movie,” highlighting how the entire cinematic experience — aside from certain limited exceptions — has been constructed by AI tools from start to finish, signaling the rapid evolution of automated creative technologies.

The creators emphasize that all characters, organizations, and events depicted in the film are entirely fictional and bear no relation to real individuals or entities.

Source: NAKATA UNIVERSITY

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Is crypto big in Japan? Inside the local market and its distinctive features

Japan is known to be a country of contrasts, where centuries-old traditions blend seamlessly with cutting-edge innovation.

How Cryptocurrencies Will Change the Future of the Online Casino Industry

The online casino industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and at the heart of this change is cryptocurrency.

One in Four Workers Anxious About Workplace Digitalization

While many employees welcome the shift toward digitalization for making work more efficient, others express concern that it could eventually threaten their jobs.

How Crypto Can Expand the Global Appeal of the Japanese Gaming Industry

Anyone who has wandered through the neon‑lit alleys of Akihabara knows that Japan treats gaming not just as a pastime but as an art; arcades ring with the clack of buttons, and console releases are events.

How Japanese Startups Are Using AI to Transform Healthcare

A feature from the upcoming NEXT Unicorn Special, airing on November 15th, spotlights Iris Inc., a Hiroshima-based medical startup that is rapidly transforming healthcare with its advanced AI diagnostic technologies.

Gaming Giant Sega Sammy Charts New Growth Path With Casino Solutions Strategy

For decades, Sega Sammy thrived in pachinko parlors and arcades, but as those machines fade and mobile screens take over, the company knows it needs to change.

How a Handful of AI Firms Sent the Nikkei Soaring Past 50,000

The Nikkei Stock Average surpassed 50,000 yen for the first time in history following the launch of the Takaichi administration, with the surge driven primarily by just a handful of AI-related stocks. But as share prices swing wildly, questions are growing over whether this market euphoria is truly sustainable.