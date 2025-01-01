Full AI-Generated Film Showcases Rapid Evolution

Nov 17 (News On Japan) - The film titled “Thoroughbred – The Splendid Legacy” is presented as a fully AI-generated production in which nearly all visual elements, audio components, and music are created using generative artificial intelligence.

The piece positions itself as a “full AI movie,” highlighting how the entire cinematic experience — aside from certain limited exceptions — has been constructed by AI tools from start to finish, signaling the rapid evolution of automated creative technologies.

The creators emphasize that all characters, organizations, and events depicted in the film are entirely fictional and bear no relation to real individuals or entities.

Source: NAKATA UNIVERSITY