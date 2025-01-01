News On Japan
Sports

Ukrainian-Born Aonishiki Wins Kyushu Basho

FUKUOKA, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - Aonishiki captured his first championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on November 23rd, winning a title-deciding playoff against yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Fukuoka International Center and closing the 15-day basho with a 12–3 record.

The 21-year-old sekiwake, whose real name is Danilo Yavhusshyshyn of the Ajigawa stable, became the first Ukrainian-born wrestler ever to win a makuuchi championship, virtually guaranteeing his promotion to ozeki after the tournament.

His initial championship came in just his 14th tournament since making his professional debut, marking the second-fastest ascent to a first title since the six-tournaments-per-year system began in 1958, excluding wrestlers who entered through the tsukedashi fast-track system.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Sales Begin With 1 Billion-Yen Dream

Sales have begun for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery on November 21st, offering a combined 1 billion yen for the first prize and bonus numbers, prompting long queues of people hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime windfall.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Ukrainian-Born Aonishiki Wins Kyushu Basho

Aonishiki captured his first championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on November 23rd, winning a title-deciding playoff against yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Fukuoka International Center and closing the 15-day basho with a 12–3 record.

Kin Triathlon Athletes Push Their Physical Limits

A triathlon held in Kin Town on November 16th drew athletes from across Japan and overseas as participants pushed themselves to the limits of physical endurance in the second edition of the Kin Triathlon.

Ohtani Clinches Fourth National League MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player on November 13th (local time), marking his fourth career MVP award and his third consecutive year receiving the honor, including his previous selections in the American League.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

World Tournament! Competitive Karuta Teams from 10 Countries Clash

The world tournament for competitive karuta is under way at Omi Jingu in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, a site widely known as the spiritual home of the game.

World Rally Championship Starts in Toyota City, Aichi

The World Rally Championship (WRC), one of the world's premier motorsport events held on public roads with drivers competing for the fastest combined times over multiple stages, is ready to roar in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

Pitcher Shinya Matsuyama Talks Mound Mindset

Shinya Matsuyama recorded 46 saves this season, tying the league record, with an earned run average of 1.54. In his first year as a closer, he made an immediate impact.

Kokoku High School Soccer Players Caught Drinking After Osaka Victory

Kokoku High School in Osaka has confirmed that several members of its soccer team, which recently won the Osaka tournament of the National High School Soccer Championship, were found to have consumed alcohol.