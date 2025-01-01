Ukrainian-Born Aonishiki Wins Kyushu Basho

FUKUOKA, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - Aonishiki captured his first championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on November 23rd, winning a title-deciding playoff against yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Fukuoka International Center and closing the 15-day basho with a 12–3 record.

The 21-year-old sekiwake, whose real name is Danilo Yavhusshyshyn of the Ajigawa stable, became the first Ukrainian-born wrestler ever to win a makuuchi championship, virtually guaranteeing his promotion to ozeki after the tournament.

His initial championship came in just his 14th tournament since making his professional debut, marking the second-fastest ascent to a first title since the six-tournaments-per-year system began in 1958, excluding wrestlers who entered through the tsukedashi fast-track system.

Source: Kyodo