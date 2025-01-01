News On Japan
The Harsh Reality of Japan’s Estimated 10,000 Unregistered Citizens

OSAKA, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - An elderly woman without a family registry was found dead from starvation in her home in Takaishi, Osaka, exposing the severe isolation faced by people who are legally “invisible” and therefore unable to access basic public support. The case highlighted deeply rooted structural issues affecting an estimated 10,000 or more individuals nationwide who, for various reasons, were never entered into Japan’s koseki system.

Authorities discovered the woman in September last year after neighbors noticed unusual silence in her two-person household. Her son, who lived with her, was found severely malnourished and taken into protective care. Both had lived their entire lives without a family registry, meaning they had no formal legal identity and no way to seek assistance despite their growing hardship. Neighbors said the pair kept their home clean and maintained regular interactions with the local community, giving no outward sign of distress. “When we first heard they were unregistered, it left everyone stunned,” one resident said.

Without a koseki, a person’s birth, parentage, and legal status cannot be verified, and although municipalities maintain the records, people without them often slip through administrative cracks. NPO groups supporting unregistered individuals report receiving more than 30 consultations each year. Many cases stem from complex family circumstances. One woman in Saitama, Misa, was born to a Filipino mother who fled an abusive husband. Filing a birth notification would have alerted the husband to her location, so Misa grew up without a registry, leaving her unable to obtain a resident record and repeatedly turned away from employers who requested documentation. Now a single mother of two, she has struggled for two years to secure stable work. “There were times when my wallet was completely empty. I couldn’t even buy food my kids liked,” she said.

Others suffer in silence due to lack of health insurance. A man in Yamaguchi, identified as A, said he avoided hospitals because, without a registry, he could not receive a health insurance card and had to pay full medical costs out of pocket. “Even when something hurt, I just took over-the-counter painkillers,” he recalled.

Obtaining a koseki later in life is an arduous process requiring people to gather documents proving their approximate age and verifying that they are not already registered in any other record. Support groups such as the one led by Ichikawa have spent years navigating these systems, often encountering confusion even among officials. “They send people from the municipal office to the Legal Affairs Bureau, but many times neither side knows what to do with someone who doesn’t exist in the system,” Ichikawa said. “Being unregistered is a life-threatening condition.”

In the Takaishi case, municipal authorities had registered the household only under the husband—who did have a koseki—without recognizing the status of his partner or their son. The woman, born amid wartime turmoil, never obtained a registry and therefore could not legally marry; the family lived quietly as a three-person household. After the husband died five years ago, the municipality failed to identify the existence of the remaining two members.

Some local governments have taken steps to close such gaps. Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture created a dedicated consultation desk seven years ago and trains staff to handle cases involving unregistered persons, ensuring they can still receive services such as welfare support. If needed, the city connects residents with private support groups. “Even today, officials sometimes incorrectly say that services cannot be provided without a registry,” an Akashi representative said. “The important thing is that people know they can seek help.”

With the support of a local organization, Misa recently succeeded in obtaining a resident record after 27 years and has finally secured a job in logistics. “For the first time, I can work in a stable environment and bring in a regular income,” she said. “I can start reclaiming the years I lost and build a future for my children.”

As Japan confronts the reality of thousands of people living outside its legal framework, the need for a system that prevents such individuals from being overlooked has become increasingly urgent.

Source: KTV NEWS

