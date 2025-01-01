News On Japan
Who Is Little Mick?

Nov 30 (News On Japan) - With the release of his second studio single, Space Race, we get another glimpse into the shining star of Little Mick, and what makes him tick.

The first single, Bombs Are Falling, carried the weight of the world, with intense highs and lows. Space Race goes deeper, giving us an insight into a complex world that flows below the surface. The atmosphere is warm. Upper soundscapes fill with layers of swirling dust and gas, while solid rock formations deliver timeless vibrations. Little Mick offers hope, light years from now, in a world where we continue to evolve, free from our own bonds. The future is brighter than we imagine.

Source: Spotify

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Bear Attacks Man in Numata Station Toilet

A 69-year-old security guard was lightly injured on November 28th when he was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom located in front of JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture.

Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

Munich Christmas Market in Sapporo

Christmas stalls and German winter dishes have filled Odori Park since November 21st, as the annual “Munich Christmas Market in Sapporo” opened in celebration of the long-standing sister-city relationship between Sapporo and Munich.

Village Theater Revives Story of Unsung War Hero

A new local production in Kitanakagusuku Village is shining a light on the little-known life of Taro Higa, the Nisei from Hawaii who led efforts after the war to send pigs to Okinawa, even as his contributions have long remained overshadowed and largely forgotten.

Year-End Kabuki Signboards Raised at Minami-za Theater

The annual “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” Kabuki program, a long-established event that signals the arrival of the year’s end in Kyoto, is set to begin shortly, and Minami-za in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward held its traditional “maneki-age” ritual on November 26th, raising wooden signboards bearing the names of the performers.

Arashi Final Tour Sparks Sapporo Hotel Rush

Arashi will hold the opening concerts of its final nationwide dome tour in Sapporo in March 2026, sending hotel bookings soaring across the city and raising concerns that the spike in accommodation prices will affect university entrance examinees arriving for crucial tests on March 12th.

The Magic of the Puppet Theatre!

In this week's video, we focus on the September production at the National Bunraku Theatre in Osaka! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Story Behind 'A Light of the Harbor'

A former gangster living as a fisherman, Miura encounters a young boy named Kōta who has lost his sight in an accident. Kōta, who also lost his parents in a traffic accident, had been taken in by an aunt and her family but suffered repeated abuse.

Kusama Richard Keita Departs Aぇ! Following Obscenity

Kusama Richard Keita (29) has announced that he is leaving the idol group Aぇ! group. Kusama, who made his debut with the group in May 2024, decided to withdraw after being arrested in October in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on suspicion of exposing his lower body, a case that later led to a summary indictment on charges of public indecency.