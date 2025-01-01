Who Is Little Mick?

Nov 30 (News On Japan) - With the release of his second studio single, Space Race, we get another glimpse into the shining star of Little Mick, and what makes him tick.

The first single, Bombs Are Falling, carried the weight of the world, with intense highs and lows. Space Race goes deeper, giving us an insight into a complex world that flows below the surface. The atmosphere is warm. Upper soundscapes fill with layers of swirling dust and gas, while solid rock formations deliver timeless vibrations. Little Mick offers hope, light years from now, in a world where we continue to evolve, free from our own bonds. The future is brighter than we imagine.

Source: Spotify