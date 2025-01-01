News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Space Farming Startup Aims to Cut Carbon on Earth

TOKYO, Dec 01 (News On Japan) - A pair of brothers inspired by the manga ‘Space Brothers’ are advancing technologies for agriculture in space while also accelerating soil regeneration on Earth, achieving improvements in as little as one month through their company Toeing, led by CEO Nishida Kohei and CTO Nishida Ryoya, which is drawing attention for research that could support future space habitation and contribute to decarbonization efforts on the ground.

The brothers’ shared fascination with space began in childhood, when Ryoya first encountered ‘Space Brothers’ and was captivated by scenes of astronauts growing and eating tomatoes in orbit. The idea of living and working in space stayed with him, shaping his academic trajectory toward engineering fields related to satellites, spacecraft, and space equipment. Kohei, influenced by his younger brother, initially pursued astronomy but later shifted focus after encountering university research on technologies that could support agriculture beyond Earth.

The duo’s interest in space farming deepened when Kohei joined an entrepreneurial development program and began exploring practical applications for space-based agriculture. Realizing that Ryoya possessed the technical background needed to turn such ideas into concrete projects, Kohei brought him into the venture. Their combined expertise—Kohei’s exposure to space agriculture research and Ryoya’s training in materials science—became the foundation of Toeing’s approach.

Ryoya’s earlier work analyzing how different material structures affect performance, including experiments using 3D printers, is now directly applied to designing soil structures suitable for extreme environments. This materials-based perspective helped the brothers reimagine soil not as a static medium but as an engineered system, enabling dramatic improvements in degradation-prone or nutrient-poor environments.

The company’s technology is now being deployed in broader fields, including the use of biochar in disaster-prone regions of Japan and projects supporting soil improvement at agricultural sites overseas. These efforts point to potential applications in both space development and global decarbonization, as regenerating soil quickly can reduce CO₂ emissions from conventional land management and cut reliance on carbon-intensive fertilizers.

While space agriculture remains a long-term goal, the brothers believe the commercial foundation for such ventures is already taking shape. They note that the global market for space-related business continues to expand, and their soil-regeneration technology offers immediate value on Earth while laying the groundwork for future space-based food production.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Are Japan's Tea Farmers Going Matcha?

As Matcha’s popularity continues to climb, with overseas shipments expanding sharply and exports increasing more than tenfold over the past 15 years as global demand strengthens. Japan is encouraging tea growers to shift production to tencha, the raw material used to make matcha. While it may seem logical that farmers should simply increase production if matcha is selling so well, growers say the reality is far more complex.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Space Farming Startup Aims to Cut Carbon on Earth

A pair of brothers inspired by the manga ‘Space Brothers’ are advancing technologies for agriculture in space while also accelerating soil regeneration on Earth, achieving improvements in as little as one month through their company Toeing, led by CEO Nishida Kohei and CTO Nishida Ryoya, which is drawing attention for research that could support future space habitation and contribute to decarbonization efforts on the ground.

Japan’s Nuclear Policy Undergoes Major Shift

Japan’s nuclear policy, forced into a turning point by the catastrophic accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, has undergone a sweeping shift as the country moves from a nationwide shutdown of reactors to a steady resumption of operations.

Why Mesh is the Most Popular Material in Handmade Lingerie

The world of handmade lingerie is melting into the realms of art, comfort, and personal expression. Designers and hobbyist sewists have begun to prefer mesh over its competitors.

Japan to Begin RSV Vaccination for Pregnant Women in April 2026

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has decided to introduce routine vaccination for pregnant women as early as April 2026 to protect newborns from the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which can lead to severe symptoms in infants.

Toyota’s Woven City Evolves Two Months After Opening

Toyota’s experimental urban prototype Woven City, built in Shizuoka Prefecture as a large-scale test site, has entered its second month since opening in September, with the city’s early operations beginning to take visible shape as on-site demonstrations expand and new technologies are trialed across the community.

Will Red-Crowned Cranes Be Affected? Officials Inspect 6,600-Panel Solar Project Site

Officials inspected a planned mega-solar construction site around the Kushiro Wetland on November 17th as staff from Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Hokkaido government visited the area together with Nippon Ecology President Matsui Masanori to confirm whether the project could affect the breeding and growth of red-crowned cranes.

Steel Skies: How Metal Structures Are Shaping Japan's Architecture

Ever wonder how buildings in Japan stay safe from strong winds, heavy rain, and earthquakes?

Japan Builds Full Supply Chain for Green Hydrogen

Japan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050, and in this context, municipalities and companies across the country are accelerating the use of green hydrogen, which is increasingly viewed as the key to realizing a decarbonized society.