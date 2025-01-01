Two Workers Killed After Being Trapped Beneath Vacuum Truck

OITA, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Two male workers died after becoming trapped beneath a vacuum truck on a municipal road in Hita, Oita, with emergency responders confirming on December 1st that both had suffered fatal injuries after the vehicle appeared to move unexpectedly while they were preparing to begin waste collection work.

According to police and local authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m., when a passerby reported that two men were pinned under a vacuum truck. Firefighters who arrived at the scene managed to pull the victims out, but both — one in his forties and the other in his sixties — were later pronounced dead.

The workers were about to start pumping sewage when the accident occurred, and given that the front section of the truck was found damaged, investigators believe the vehicle may have moved for unknown reasons, dragging the two men underneath. Police are continuing to examine the circumstances to determine what caused the truck to shift.

Source: FNN