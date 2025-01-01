Akita Looks Back on a Century of Showa Through Nostalgic Footage

AKITA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - On December 14th at 4:30 p.m., a special program marking the 100th year since the start of the Showa era will air, focusing in particular on the more than six decades that defined the Showa period and revisiting Akita’s collective memories through archival footage from Akita Broadcasting and a trove of nostalgic photographs.

The program traces major events that shaped the region while introducing elements of Showa-era culture and daily life, and also features a quiz segment centered on everyday Showa tools whose uses are difficult to guess from appearance alone.

Guests include Hashimoto Goro, a special editorial board member at Yomiuri Shimbun, and Iwata Yukihisa, president of Iwata Photo Studio. They share recollections of the Showa years and discuss the era’s defining characteristics, while the program also highlights the latest technologies that use generative AI to animate black-and-white photographs so they appear as moving images.

Source: ABS秋田放送