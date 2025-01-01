News On Japan
Entertainment

Akita Looks Back on a Century of Showa Through Nostalgic Footage

AKITA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - On December 14th at 4:30 p.m., a special program marking the 100th year since the start of the Showa era will air, focusing in particular on the more than six decades that defined the Showa period and revisiting Akita’s collective memories through archival footage from Akita Broadcasting and a trove of nostalgic photographs.

The program traces major events that shaped the region while introducing elements of Showa-era culture and daily life, and also features a quiz segment centered on everyday Showa tools whose uses are difficult to guess from appearance alone.

Guests include Hashimoto Goro, a special editorial board member at Yomiuri Shimbun, and Iwata Yukihisa, president of Iwata Photo Studio. They share recollections of the Showa years and discuss the era’s defining characteristics, while the program also highlights the latest technologies that use generative AI to animate black-and-white photographs so they appear as moving images.

Source: ABS秋田放送

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tsunami Warnings After Magnitude 7.6 Quake Off Aomori

A powerful earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at around 11:15 p.m. on December 8th, prompting tsunami warnings across the central Pacific side of Hokkaido, the Pacific coast of Aomori, and parts of Iwate as authorities urged residents to stay away from the shoreline and remain alert for further shaking.

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Akita Looks Back on a Century of Showa Through Nostalgic Footage

On December 14th at 4:30 p.m., a special program marking the 100th year since the start of the Showa era will air, focusing in particular on the more than six decades that defined the Showa period and revisiting Akita’s collective memories through archival footage from Akita Broadcasting and a trove of nostalgic photographs.

Actor Hiroya Shimizu Admits to Possessing Marijuana

Actor Hiroya Shimizu admitted in court on December 8th to charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act after being accused of possessing dried marijuana at his home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward in September, acknowledging the indictment by saying in court that the allegations were “not mistaken.”

Peleliu: Guernica in Paradise Theme Song by Mone Kamishiraishi

A new feature-length animated adaptation of Peleliu — Guernica in Paradise — is coming to theaters, built on a collaboration with Mone Kamishiraishi, who performs the theme song titled “A Miracle-like Thing.” The story is based on the brutal Battle of Peleliu, where only 34 soldiers survived out of an estimated 10,000, and is being released to coincide with the 80th year since the end of the war, offering a depiction of friendship forged in the midst of devastating conflict.

Japan and Saudi Arabia to Deepen Entertainment Cooperation

Japan and Saudi Arabia moved to strengthen cooperation in the entertainment sector as officials and industry representatives gathered in Tokyo on December 2nd for a bilateral forum that highlighted new avenues for cultural exchange, including competitive gaming among high school students.

Tamagotchi Leads 2025 Christmas Toy Trends

The average budget for Christmas gifts in 2025 is set to rise from 2024 as so-called age-less toys gain popularity, according to a survey released on December 2nd by the Japan Toy Association on toys people hope to give to their children or grandchildren.

Sneak Peek into Universal Studios Japan's Christmas Event

Universal Studios Japan launched its annual Christmas event on November 19th, offering visitors a lineup of character greetings, seasonal foods, and a large-scale nighttime show designed to highlight the spirit of the holiday season.

Why Superman Costumes Are Trending Among Japan’s Cosplayers

Superman is suddenly appearing far more often at Japan’s biggest cosplay events—from Ikebukuro Halloween to Comiket—and not in a casual or ironic way.

Kabuki Underdogs: The Rise of the Shōroku Family

Today we cover some happy news from the kabuki world, and look back at the history of an important modern kabuki family! (Kabuki In-Depth)