Himeji Castle Undergoes Year-End Clean-Up With 350 SDF Personnel

HYOGO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - World Heritage–listed Himeji Castle is undergoing its traditional year-end clean-up as Self-Defense Forces personnel remove a year’s worth of dust and debris. The annual effort, known as the Himeji Castle Clean Operation, is carried out each year around this time by SDF personnel stationed in the city as part of their training, and roughly 350 members took part this year.

With safety harnesses secured, participants swept away cobwebs clinging to the 46-meter-tall main keep, cleared fallen leaves from the stone walls, and focused on areas that are difficult to maintain during the rest of the year. The clean-up continued until around 4 p.m. on December 16th, restoring the brilliance of the White Heron Castle as it prepares to welcome the New Year.

Source: KTV NEWS