Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

The embassy said it was notified by Cambodian authorities that 16 Japanese had been taken into custody in a building identified as a suspected fraud base, with the group believed to have been involved in fraudulent activities. The embassy is working to verify details while coordinating closely with the local government.

Sihanoukville and other parts of Cambodia have seen rapid development in recent years, driven in part by casino projects led by Chinese-affiliated companies. At the same time, authorities have continued to uncover clusters of international criminal operations, including special fraud groups, leading to repeated detentions of Japanese nationals.

Source: TBS

Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Himeji Castle Undergoes Year-End Clean-Up With 350 SDF Personnel

World Heritage–listed Himeji Castle is undergoing its traditional year-end clean-up as Self-Defense Forces personnel remove a year’s worth of dust and debris. The annual effort, known as the Himeji Castle Clean Operation, is carried out each year around this time by SDF personnel stationed in the city as part of their training, and roughly 350 members took part this year.

HKT48 Groupie Taken Into Custody for Attempted Murder

A man who frequently attended events for the idol group HKT48 was arrested early on December 15th on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Fukuoka City the previous evening, with police revealing that the arrest was set in motion by the suspect himself when he called emergency services to report the incident.

Osaka's Korea Town Transformed by Vietnamese and Nepalese Communities

Ikuno Ward in Osaka, long known as a community shaped by Korean residents, is undergoing a significant transformation as the number of foreign nationals rises and the origins of its population diversify across roughly 80 countries. Nearly one in five of the ward’s 130,000 residents now hold foreign nationality, with recent growth driven in particular by arrivals from Vietnam and Nepal.

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

Mother Reports Sister Stabbing Younger Sibling

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife at their home in Kisarazu on the night of December 13th.

Graffiti Found on One of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges

A series of graffiti markings discovered along the shores of Lake Biwa has drawn sharp criticism from local residents after damage was found on a site long regarded as one of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges, adding to a growing number of defacements occurring at renowned destinations across the country.

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.