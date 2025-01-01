Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

The embassy said it was notified by Cambodian authorities that 16 Japanese had been taken into custody in a building identified as a suspected fraud base, with the group believed to have been involved in fraudulent activities. The embassy is working to verify details while coordinating closely with the local government.

Sihanoukville and other parts of Cambodia have seen rapid development in recent years, driven in part by casino projects led by Chinese-affiliated companies. At the same time, authorities have continued to uncover clusters of international criminal operations, including special fraud groups, leading to repeated detentions of Japanese nationals.

Source: TBS