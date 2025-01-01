News On Japan
Society

Fortune-Teller Claims Innocence at First Hearing

Wakayama, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - The trial of a woman accused of urging two male followers to take their own lives opened on December 17th, with the defense arguing that she lacked criminal responsibility at the time and pleading not guilty.

The defendant, fortune-teller Yoshie Hamada, is accused of persuading two men who were her followers to commit suicide in the sea off Wakayama Prefecture five years ago, as well as forging a suicide note belonging to one of them.

At the first hearing, Hamada told the court that “a cosmic system carried out everything through my body,” while her lawyers said they did not dispute the basic facts of the case but insisted she was in a state of mental incapacity and therefore could not be held criminally responsible.

Prosecutors countered that discussions about suicide began after Hamada’s lover, who had been living with her, started trying to escape, and that the acts were driven by an attempt to destroy what she described as a “system” controlling the lover.

Two female followers were also arrested and indicted in connection with the case. One of them admitted that she had received instructions from Hamada to assist in the suicides and has already received a guilty verdict.

The case centers on the deaths of Kohei Teramoto, who was 66 at the time, and Ichiro Yoneda, then 51, who died by suicide in the sea in Wakayama Prefecture five years ago. Hamada, now 63, whom both men followed as a fortune-teller, has been charged with encouraging their suicides and related offenses.

During the December 17th hearing, Hamada stated, “The system program acted through my mouth and body,” and the defense again argued that she was mentally incapacitated at the time and therefore not criminally liable.

The eldest son of Teramoto said the family continues to struggle with anger and grief, adding, “I believe this incident was murder.”

In a related case, a female follower charged with assisting in the suicides has received a guilty verdict with a suspended sentence.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Couples Death in Locked Private Sauna Exposes Regulatory Failure

A fire at a private sauna in Akasaka, Tokyo, that claimed the lives of a couple in their 30s has revealed serious flaws in safety management, with the shop owner telling investigators that the control panel linked to the sauna’s emergency button had never been powered on.

Fortune-Teller Claims Innocence at First Hearing

The trial of a woman accused of urging two male followers to take their own lives opened on December 17th, with the defense arguing that she lacked criminal responsibility at the time and pleading not guilty.

Himeji Castle Undergoes Year-End Clean-Up With 350 SDF Personnel

World Heritage–listed Himeji Castle is undergoing its traditional year-end clean-up as Self-Defense Forces personnel remove a year’s worth of dust and debris. The annual effort, known as the Himeji Castle Clean Operation, is carried out each year around this time by SDF personnel stationed in the city as part of their training, and roughly 350 members took part this year.

HKT48 Groupie Taken Into Custody for Attempted Murder

A man who frequently attended events for the idol group HKT48 was arrested early on December 15th on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Fukuoka City the previous evening, with police revealing that the arrest was set in motion by the suspect himself when he called emergency services to report the incident.

Osaka's Korea Town Transformed by Vietnamese and Nepalese Communities

Ikuno Ward in Osaka, long known as a community shaped by Korean residents, is undergoing a significant transformation as the number of foreign nationals rises and the origins of its population diversify across roughly 80 countries. Nearly one in five of the ward’s 130,000 residents now hold foreign nationality, with recent growth driven in particular by arrivals from Vietnam and Nepal.

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

Mother Reports Sister Stabbing Younger Sibling

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife at their home in Kisarazu on the night of December 13th.