New Smartphone Competition Law Takes Full Effect

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - A new law designed to promote free competition in the smartphone app market came into full effect on December 18th, with Apple and Google designated as its primary targets.

Japan’s domestic smartphone market has long been dominated by Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android platform, which together account for more than 40 million users, creating what critics describe as an oligopolistic structure.

Both companies have faced criticism for offering apps closely linked to their operating systems while prioritizing their own payment systems and restricting access to functions such as GPS for third-party applications.

Under the new law, which was fully enforced from December 18th, Apple and Google are prohibited from obstructing the use of operating system functions and from restricting the use of alternative browser engines and other competing technologies.

For users, the changes mean they will be able to choose which browser to use during operating system updates and in other situations, a move expected to expand choice and competition in the smartphone ecosystem.

Source: TBS

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

BYD and Tesla Move Into Hokkaido

Electric vehicles, which run without gasoline and emit no carbon dioxide while driving, are drawing fresh attention as two of the world’s biggest manufacturers from the United States and China move into Hokkaido one after another.

Japan to Require Nationality Disclosure in Real Estate Ownership

The Ministry of Justice announced that nationality reporting will become mandatory when registering real estate such as condominiums, reflecting growing calls to better understand ownership trends amid rising apartment prices and increased activity in the housing market.

Service Launched to Search Lost Items Across Multiple Operators Including Haneda Airport

Find, a company that provides AI-based lost-and-found management, announced on December 12th that it has launched a new service enabling users to search for misplaced items across multiple transport operators and commercial facilities, allowing individuals to conduct a single unified search even when they are unsure where they dropped their belongings.

Eco Bag “Shupatto” Becomes a Massive Hit

Eco bags became a daily necessity after Japan introduced mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags in July 2020, yet many consumers still found it surprisingly troublesome to fold them neatly, a frustration that helped propel the rise of a product that not only solves this inconvenience but has now captured the attention of both Japanese and overseas buyers, with sales of the series reaching 17 million units.

Osaka Condo Prices Triple

Condominium prices in Osaka are rising at a pace that shows no sign of slowing, with units exceeding 100 million yen becoming increasingly common as the city records the world’s fastest rate of condo price growth among major metropolitan areas.

Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

Asahi Beer announced on December 10th that its sales in November fell by roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, marking a deeper decline than in October, as the company continues to feel the impact of a system outage caused by a cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings in late September that forced restrictions on shipments of gift items such as year-end offerings, while a spike in orders when the company resumed taking requests in October is also believed to have contributed to the downturn.

