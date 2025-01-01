New Smartphone Competition Law Takes Full Effect

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - A new law designed to promote free competition in the smartphone app market came into full effect on December 18th, with Apple and Google designated as its primary targets.

Japan’s domestic smartphone market has long been dominated by Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android platform, which together account for more than 40 million users, creating what critics describe as an oligopolistic structure.

Both companies have faced criticism for offering apps closely linked to their operating systems while prioritizing their own payment systems and restricting access to functions such as GPS for third-party applications.

Under the new law, which was fully enforced from December 18th, Apple and Google are prohibited from obstructing the use of operating system functions and from restricting the use of alternative browser engines and other competing technologies.

For users, the changes mean they will be able to choose which browser to use during operating system updates and in other situations, a move expected to expand choice and competition in the smartphone ecosystem.

Source: TBS