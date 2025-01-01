Inside Pro Baseball’s Revenue Playbook

OSAKA, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - Japan’s professional baseball business continues to evolve, with teams increasingly adopting aggressive strategies to expand revenue beyond the game itself.

This special program takes an in-depth look at three franchises at the forefront of this shift—the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and Saitama Seibu Lions—examining how they are growing their businesses by transforming ballparks into year-round entertainment hubs.

The discussion opens with a roundtable special focused on the management of professional baseball, bringing together representatives from three clubs known for bold reforms. The 2025 season proved another strong year for Japanese baseball, with the Hawks claiming the national championship. In Fukuoka, an estimated 290,000 fans gathered to celebrate the title, and the economic impact of the Hawks’ championship run has been estimated at around 46.6 billion yen.

In recent years, professional baseball teams have pursued their own distinct management strategies, generating revenue through increasingly diversified business models. Against this backdrop, three teams leading the industry’s business frontlines came together to share their approaches.

Central to these efforts is the idea that ballparks are no longer venues used only on game days. Teams are working to create destinations that attract visitors 365 days a year, encouraging tourists to come to the region and spend an entire day enjoying the area. Detailed marketing research, including extensive fan interviews, has been used to understand how visitors spend their time and what experiences resonate most.

The result has been a wave of new attractions that go well beyond baseball itself, including large-scale playground-style facilities and interactive entertainment that turn stadiums into destinations for families and casual visitors alike. Fans are encouraged to explore multiple ways of enjoying the venue, reinforcing the concept of the ballpark as a comprehensive entertainment space.

Teams have also focused on lowering psychological and physical barriers for new fans, using strategies designed to reduce the distance between the club and the public. One example is the introduction of free post-game events held immediately after matches, strengthening the ballpark’s brand and keeping fans engaged even after the final out.

The program also features commentary from former front-office executive Kobayashi Itaru and former player Sugiya Kenshi, who offer perspectives from management and on-field experience respectively. Adding to the discussion, Hawks Chief Baseball Officer Jojima Kenji, a legendary figure in Japanese baseball, reveals elements of what has become known as the “Hawks method,” sharing insights into how elite teams are built through integrated approaches to player development, staff coordination, and organizational culture.

The roundtable special is currently available for streaming on Telebiz, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Japan’s professional baseball teams are redefining the sport as both competition and business.

Source: テレ東BIZ