Ceiling Partially Collapses at 'Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena' Ahead of Asian Games

NAGOYA, May 15 (News On Japan) - Part of the ceiling at 'Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena' in Nagoya's Minato Ward, which is scheduled to host squash events during the upcoming Asian Games, collapsed on May 11th, raising concerns over whether the venue will be ready in time for the international sporting event opening in September.

The incident was discovered on the night of May 11th, when part of the insulation material attached to the ceiling above the spectator seating area in the facility's main arena peeled away and fell onto a maintenance passageway below.

According to Nagoya City officials, the fallen insulation measured approximately 3.6 meters in length, 50 centimeters in width, and 2.5 centimeters in thickness.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the insulation appeared to have absorbed water, possibly from a roof leak.

Ryoji Inagaki, head of Nagoya City's Sports Strategy Division, said the exact cause has not yet been identified.

"We are still investigating the cause, and it has not yet been determined," Inagaki said. "We also cannot confirm whether the collapse may spread further from the area that absorbed moisture."

The arena had been scheduled to host a separate tournament from May 14th as a test event for the Asian Games, but the competition was abruptly canceled following the discovery.

The accident has cast uncertainty over preparations for the Asian Games, which will be centered around Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.

Residents expressed concern over the future use of the facility.

"It's such an impressive venue, so I hope it can still be used for the Asian Games," one local resident said.

Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena was completed in 2008 and underwent extensive renovations from 2024 through 2025 in preparation for the Asian Games. The venue had only recently reopened in January after the refurbishment work.

With just four months remaining until the opening of the Games, questions remain over whether repairs and safety inspections can be completed in time.

"If the safety of athletes, officials, and visitors cannot be guaranteed, the facility cannot reopen," Inagaki said. "We will do everything possible toward that goal, but at this stage we do not know how long it will take to determine the cause and carry out the necessary measures."

Source: Nagoya TV News