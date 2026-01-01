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Mud-Covered Rugby Deepens Community Bonds

KYOTO, May 17 (News On Japan) - An event allowing participants to enjoy rugby while covered in mud took place in pre-planting rice paddies in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on May 17th.

Originating in Fukuchiyama, "tanbo rugby" has been held since 2015 as a way to strengthen ties among local residents who have overcome repeated flood disasters and to help energize the community.

Designed so that players stop the ball by touching opponents instead of tackling, the sport is accessible even to beginners. A total of 22 teams and around 140 participants from the local area and Osaka took part in the event.

One participant commented, "It's already so hot in May that I'm wondering how we'll manage in August."

Temperatures climbed across the Kansai region on May 17th, with Fukuchiyama recording 29.9 degrees Celsius, marking heat comparable to early July.

Source: YOMIURI

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