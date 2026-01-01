Japan Names 26-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Japan announced its 26-man squad on May 15th for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with several key selections drawing attention as injuries continue to affect the national team ahead of the tournament.

Captain Wataru Endo and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose fitness conditions had been closely monitored, were both included in the squad by head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Meanwhile, winger Kaoru Mitoma, regarded as one of Japan’s leading attacking players, was left out after suffering an injury shortly before the announcement. Moriyasu explained that a return in time for the tournament would be “difficult,” effectively ending Mitoma’s hopes of participating in the World Cup.

Veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo was also selected, marking his record-breaking appearance in Japan’s World Cup squad as the most selected individual player in the nation’s history.

The Japan Football Association held the official squad announcement in Tokyo, where Moriyasu outlined the reasoning behind the final selections while emphasizing the need to balance experience, tactical flexibility and player condition ahead of the competition.

Japan is scheduled to play its final match before the tournament on May 31st as preparations intensify for the World Cup opener.

Source: Kyodo