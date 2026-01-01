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Athletes Tackle Sapporo Olympic Ski Jump

SAPPORO, May 16 (News On Japan) - A 400-meter race in which participants sprinted up a ski jump slope with a maximum incline of 37 degrees and an elevation difference of 130 meters was held on May 16th at the Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium in Sapporo.

In the ninth edition of the event, around 1,850 men and women took part in both individual races and four-member relay competitions, testing their endurance as they charged uphill against the steep slope used during the 1972 Winter Olympics.

According to organizer Red Bull Japan, the race at the venue began in 2017. With renovation work scheduled for the facility, this year's event marked the final time the competition would be held there.

Source: Kyodo

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