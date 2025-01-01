Kyoto’s Traditional Entertainers Hold Work-Opening Ceremony

KYOTO, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - Geiko and maiko gathered on January 7th for a traditional work-opening ceremony known as the “shigyo-shiki” at the Kaburenjo theater in Gion Kobu, one of Kyoto’s five historic hanamachi, marking the formal start of their professional year.

Dressed in formal black crested kimono and adorned with New Year’s hair ornaments such as rice-ear kanzashi, the performers exchanged seasonal greetings including “omedetosan dosu” and “otanomoshimasu,” reaffirming their commitment to refining their artistic skills in the year ahead. Around 100 people, including geiko, maiko, and related personnel, attended the ceremony.

After collectively reciting words of dedication, the new year was celebrated with a dance performed by Inoue Yachiyo, the fifth-generation head of the Inoue school of Kyomai and a Living National Treasure, bringing the ceremony to a graceful close.

Source: Kyodo