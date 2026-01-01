LUNA SEA Drummer Dies at 56

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Shinya, drummer for the popular rock band LUNA SEA, died on February 17 at the age of 56, after battling illness for several years and diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020 and a brain tumor last year.

Active as the band’s drummer, Shinya made his major debut in 1992 and produced hit songs such as "ROSIER."

According to the band’s official website, the funeral has already been held privately for close family members, with a separate memorial event for fans planned at a later date.

Source: TBS