News On Japan
Entertainment

LUNA SEA Drummer Dies at 56

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Shinya, drummer for the popular rock band LUNA SEA, died on February 17 at the age of 56, after battling illness for several years and diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020 and a brain tumor last year.

Active as the band’s drummer, Shinya made his major debut in 1992 and produced hit songs such as "ROSIER."

According to the band’s official website, the funeral has already been held privately for close family members, with a separate memorial event for fans planned at a later date.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree made an emergency stop at around 30 meters above ground on February 22nd, leaving 20 people, including two young girls, trapped inside for approximately six hours before all were safely rescued, with no injuries or reports of ill health.

Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his heartfelt concern for people affected by natural disasters.

Six Hospitalized in Scramble for Sacred Sticks

Three men were left unconscious and in critical condition after a violent scramble for sacred wooden sticks during the Saidaiji Eyo naked festival in Okayama Prefecture on February 22nd, with a total of six participants transported to hospital.

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on Thursday night, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

LUNA SEA Drummer Dies at 56

Shinya, drummer for the popular rock band LUNA SEA, died on February 17 at the age of 56, after battling illness for several years and diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020 and a brain tumor last year.

Def Tech's Nishimiya Apologizes After Drug Indictment

Yuki Nishimiya, 45, a member of the music duo Def Tech who was arrested and indicted for possessing dried cannabis, has been released on bail from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Mita Police Station.

Greatness (and Some Drama) at the Kabuki-za!

Today, we have a look at the performances of the Kabuki-za's Saruwaka Festival. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Why Japan’s Oldest Manga Is Stored in Tokyo and Kyoto

Japan’s oldest surviving manga-like artwork, the National Treasure Choju-giga, is preserved under strict management by being divided between Tokyo and Kyoto in an effort to safeguard the cultural asset from disasters and long-term deterioration.

Shibuya Hosts Japan’s Largest Drone Show

A drone show featuring a record 3,030 aircraft—the largest ever staged in Japan—lit up the skies above Tokyo’s Shibuya district on the night of February 14th, adding a Valentine’s Day glow to the city.

According to Anime: Top Date Spots

Planning a date for a special someone? According to anime, these are the go-to locations! (Netflix Anime)

A Guide to the Plays in the Film Kokuho!

This week, we have a look at the various kabuki plays and dances depicted in the drama film Kokuho, released last year. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Osaka City And USJ Strengthen Ties To Boost Tourism

Osaka City signed an agreement with Universal Studios Japan on February 12th to strengthen cooperation in areas such as tourism promotion and sports development, aiming to further energize the local economy and enhance the city’s appeal.