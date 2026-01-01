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Cosplayers Parade Through Himeji

Himeji, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - A cosplay event featuring participants dressed as characters from anime and games was held in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on April 12th, drawing large crowds as around 200 participants paraded through the city’s shopping district.

The event, known as HimeCon 2026, marked its third edition and attracted cosplay enthusiasts from across Japan.

Approximately 200 cosplayers dressed in elaborate and colorful costumes marched through the shopping streets, entertaining passersby and creating a lively atmosphere.

As part of the event, six locations across the city—including Himeji Castle and local shrines—were opened as official photo spots, where participants struck poses and took photos against traditional Japanese backdrops.

A participant said, "It’s really fun to be able to take photos with a Japanese-style background. There are so many different characters, and it’s fun just to look at them." Another added, "It’s really enjoyable, and since I love cosplay, I’m very happy."

The event, which drew approximately 30,000 visitors last year, was once again bustling with cosplay fans on April 12th.

Source: KTV NEWS

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